Australian Charts: The Weeknd 'Dawn FM' Spends Second Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

The Weeknd managed to hold onto the No.1 spot in Australia for a second week with “Dawn FM”, his first #1 album to log a second week atop the ARIA Album Charts.

“Dawn FM” has debuted at No.1 in his native Canada this week and holds for a second week in Ireland, while it debuted at No.2 in the U.S.A. (behind Gunna), while here it’s second week helps The Weeknd to raise his tally of overall weeks at No.1 to now five (from 4 #1’s), moving him to equal 122nd on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ alongside Keith Urban and Kanye West (5 weeks from 4 #1’s), while on the same list for this decade he is now equal sixth alongside Billie Eilish (3 weeks from 2 #1’s).

The fifth studio album and first in just under four years for British act The Wombats debuts at the top in their home country, while here “Fix Yourself, Not the World” enters at No.2, becoming their third #2 set in Australia, their fourth Top 10 overall and fifth Top 40 placement, having previously peaked at No.2 with “This Modern Glitch” (LP#2, May 2011, No.32 last November for it’s 10th Ann. Ed.) and “Glitterbug” (LP#3, April 2015), while they last charted with “Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life” (HP-5, Feb 2018).

Adele’s “30” remains at No.3 for a second week, followed by the only new peaking album within the Top 10, the Disney soundtrack for ‘Encanto’, up one spot to a new peak of No.4, while the album has also scored a Top 10 single this week in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (#10), plus has a second song at No.20 in “Surface Pressure”. ‘Bruno’ has also made it to No.1 in England this week, their first ever original Disney song to hit the top of their singles chart.

Down a single place each are Ed Sheeran with his “= (Equals)” set to No.5, “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo to No.7 and “Planet Her” by Doja Cat to No.8, while The Weeknd bookend’s the Top 10 this week as his collection album “The Highlights” dips two places to No.10, two weeks shy of it’s one-year chart anniversary.

There are two more albums which debut within the Top 10 this week, coming in at No.6 is the seventh studio album for British born/L.A. based Simon Green under his moniker Bonobo and “Fragments”, which becomes his highest charted album and second Australian Albums Chart entry after his sixth set “Migration” debuted and peaked at No.12 this week five years ago (Jan 23rd, 2017). Local band Lime Cordiale have teamed with British actor Idris Elba for their six track EP called Cordi Elba, recorded in 2021 while the actor was in Australia filming, with Idris having previously charted on the Macklemore single “Dance Off” (HP-7, peaked March 2016). The EP also becomes the second Top 10 placement for Lime Cordiale who hit No.1 with their last album “14 Steps to a Better You” (July 20th, 2020).

UP:

Two Taylor Swift albums rise back up in “1989” (20 to No.15) and leaping ten places to No.22 is her “Lover” set. In between those two is the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection”, back up one to No.20, while Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” rises three to No.25 and Bon Jovi’s GH’s set rises five to No.39. Rüfüs du Sol see a nine place rise back up to No.40 with their recent album “Surrender”, with further rising best of sets occurring for Foo Fighters (53 to No.42) and Green Day (52 to No.50).

DOWN:

Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, with Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (HP-1, WI10-9) down two to No.11, the ‘Sing 2′ soundtrack (HP-10, WI10-1) drops three to No.13 after a single week within the Top 10, and plummeting twenty-four spots to land at No.26 is last week’s No.2 entry for Dope Lemon and “Rose Pink Cadillac” (HP-2, WI10-1).

Billie Eilish sees both of her studio albums decline, with “Happier Than Ever” down four to No.19 and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” dipping three to No.32. Down five places each are Drake with “Certified Lover Boy” and “Montero” for Lil’ Nas X to No.23 and No.24 respectively. Adele’s “25” falls seven places to No.29, while the new U.S. No.1 Album this week for Gunna and “DS4EVER” here drops twenty-two spots to land at No.34.

Taylor dips down with “folklore” (30 to No.35) and “Reputation” (34 to No.36), while the Juice WRLD set “Fighting Demons” falls thirteen places this week to No.38. Down seven places each are “Between Us” for Little Mix (39 to No.46) and the Lewis Capaldi debut album (41 to No.48), while a rebound two weeks ago for the Morgan Wallen set “Dangerous: The Double Album” sees it this week drop back down eleven spots to No.49, while the ABBA comeback album “Voyage” leaves the Top 50 from last weeks No.33 position after ten weeks.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #17 (GH#3) – The Very Best of: Three Decade of Hits by Lee Kernaghan (ABC Music) is the third best of / greatest hits collection for the Australian Country singer, one for every decade now, as his first was “The Big Ones: Greatest Hits Volume 1” (HP-16, Oct. 2004) and then his last was “Ultimate Hits” (HP-8×2, Oct. 2011), and overall this is now his 14th Top 20 placing, 17th Top 50 and 18th Top 100 entry.

* #44 (LP#2) – From a Bird’s Eye View by Cordae (Atlantic) is the second album and entry for the American rapper (formerly known as YBN Cordae), as he first charted with “The Lost Boy” (LP#1, HP-27, August 2019).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 14th to the 20th of January, 2022

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

