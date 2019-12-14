Australian Charts: Tones and I Owns No 1 for 20th Week

An unprecedented 20th week at No.1 occurs this week for the worldwide smash single “Dance Monkey” for Tones and I with the song now 7x▲Platinum in sales, plus the tune also creates a new record at the top of the UK’s charts too.

“Dance Monkey” and its twentieth week at the top here is helped slightly this week by the fact that the song is being used in the TV promo’s for the 2020 season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Ch.10, while Toni is also benefitting from her four ARIA Award wins from a few weeks ago and her February headlining of the Laneway Festival around Australia, prior to which she starts the new year with three shows in New Zealand.

The big overseas news this week for the track “Dance Monkey” is its eleventh week at the summit in England, making the song now the longest running No.1 by a female artist ever on the UK singles chart, beating the ten weeks achieved by Whitney’s “I Will Always Love You” cover and Rihanna’s “Umbrella”, but with their Christmas chart week occurring in the next week there is a strong push for charity and classic seasonal tunes to take over the top spot next week. “Dance Monkey” remains again at No.1 overseas in Switzerland (13th week), Belgium (12th week), The Netherlands (also 11th week), Portugal (4th week) and in both Bulgaria and Canada (3rd week), while it sits at No.2 in Austria, France, New Zealand and Denmark, No.3 in Norway (after 16 broken weeks at No.1) and Germany, No.4 in Sweden and Finland, while it dips two places to No.13 in America after peaking last week at No.11 (so far).

Making a challenge here for the top spot is the current Dua Lipa track “Don’t Start Now”, which is up one spot to a new peak of No.2, matching the peak of her previously highest charted track in “New Rules” (peaked for 2 weeks in late Sept., 2017), with Dua swapping places with last weeks No.2 song “Roxanne” for Arizona Zervas which falls down one to No.3 and is newly Gold (●) in sales and logging a fifth week at No.1 in New Zealand. The next two songs are also former No.2 peaking songs which also swap places from last week in “Memories” for Maroon 5 (5 to No.4) and “Circles” for Post Malone (4 to No.5).

Holding at No.6 and landing a 2x▲Platinum in sales certification is Regard’s remix of “Ride it” which is followed by a new peak of No.7 for the second Tones and I Top 10 entry “Never Seen the Rain”, up one spot from last week. Also back up one spot to No.8 is the Lizzo track “Good as Hell” and down two places to No.9 is the current Billie Eilish Top 10 hit “everything i wanted” which is followed by a rebounding Lewis Capaldi debut single of “Someone You Loved” back up seven spots to No.10 for a sixth Top 10 appearance and a 21st week within the T10.

UP:

* Christmas climbers this week start with last years final No.1 song in “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, up nine spots to No.11, followed by Wham! and “Last Christmas” up eight places top No.30 and Michael Buble’s returning and new-peaking entry “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” rises six places to a new peak of No.38, while there is a new entry from Taylor Swift and returning tracks at No.81 in “Santa Tell Me” for Ariana Grande and “Do They Know it’s Christmas?” for Band Aid 30 at No.89.

* Several digital streaming platforms announced their most played and streamed tracks of 2019 and this has resulted in a surge of this past years hits rebounding this week, which is a large majority of this weeks rising tracks. Starting with the Lewis Capaldi track returning to the Top 10, it is then followed by “Bad Guy” for Billie Eilish (22 to No.12), “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (25 to No.17), “Old Town Road” for Lil’ Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (29 to No.18), “Sunflower” for Post Malone (36 to No.21), “I Don’t Care” for Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber (32 to No.27), “Eastside” by Benny Blanco (45 to No.34), “Ran$om” by Lil’ Tecca (58 to No.42), “Wow” by Post Malone (80 to No.47), “3 Nights” by Dominic Fike (76 to No.53), “Without Me” by Halsey (98 to No.54), “Better” for Khalid (78 to No.55), “Shotgun” for George Ezra (70 to No.58), “7 Rings” and “thank u, next” for Ariana Grande at No.60 and No.92 respectively, “Woke Up Late” by Drax Project feat. Hailee Steinfeld (85 to No.63), “Happier” by Marshmello & Bastille (84 to No.65), “Talk” by Khalid (77 to No.66 and now 4x▲Platinum in sales), “Body” by Loud Luxury (90 to No.71), “Sicko Mode” for Travis Scott and Drake (91 to No.72), “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers (86 to No.75), “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish (96 to No.76), “Confidence” by Ocean Alley (re-entry at No.86), “Dancing with a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani (re-entry at No.94) and “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max (returns at No.95).

* Last weeks second entry for The Weeknd and “Blinding Lights” is up three places this week to a new peak of No.13.

* This past week 21 year old U.S. rapper and singer Juice WRLD passed away from a suspected overdose and seizures, which brings six tracks of his back into the Top 100 this week, the highest of which is his only Top 10 entry here “Ludic Dreams” (HP-8, July 2018) at No.16, followed by a resurgence for his current entry “Bandit”, up a massive forty-eight places to land at a new peak of No.45 (former peak was #47), with his third and final Top 50 entry in “Robbery” (HP-41) back into the Top 100 at No.49. He also has two new entries in the lower reaches of the chart and his appearance on the Ellie Goulding track “Hate Me” (former peak #78) also returning at a new peak of No.68.

* The second MuduZa track “Lose Control” loses two places this week and is down to No.15, while their first entry “Piece of Your Heart” regains two spots to No.31 and is newly certified 4x▲Platinum in sales.

* Lizzo rebounds six places to No.40 with her first entry “Truth Hurts”.

* Stormzy just released his new album on Friday called “Heavy is the Head” and the albums current single “Own it” featuring Ed Sheeran debuted at No.55 three weeks ago, fell to No.72 last week and is back up ten places this week to No.62.

* Two more of last weeks new entries to score new peaks this week are “No Idea” for Don Toliver (94 to No.78) and “Sorry” for Joel Corry (87 to No.83).

DOWN:

* The only song leaving the Top 10 this week is last weeks highest new entry in The Weeknd track “Heartless” (HP-10, WI10-1) which falls down fourteen places to No.24, but does jump to No.1 in the U.S.A this week.

* Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber and “10,000 Hours” falls eight spots to No.20.

* Ed Sheeran’s “South of the Border” is now south of the Top 20 as it drops seven places to No.22, with his other sliding tracks being “Beautiful People” (27 to No.28), “Perfect” (88 to No.93, No.1 this week in 2017) and the “Longest Charted Single’ in “Shape of You” (88 to No.93 in its 153rd week within the Top 100, 3 weeks away from its third year on the chart).

* Selena Gomez left the Top 10 with a one place drop last week for “Lose You to Love Me”, but this week the track tumbles down fourteen places to No.25, while her other entry “Look at Her Now” leaves the Top 100 from No.67.

* The Flume and Vera Blue track “Rushing Back” falls eleven places this week to No.29.

* Harry Styles issued his second album “Fine Line” on Friday, so expect the first two tracks to climb back up next week, but for this week “Watermelon Wine” is down four to No.32 and “Lights Up” drops eleven places to No.52, but he does also have the highest new entry this week too.

* The Travis Scott song “Highest in the Room” drops down twelve places to No.33.

* Freya Ridings suffers a nine place slide to No.35 with her first entry “Castles”.

* Halsey drops down seven to No.37 with her “Graveyard” track.

* Taylor Swift’s “Lover” descends sixteen spots to No.39.

* The collaboration between SHAED and Zayn on “Trampoline” bounces down ten spots to No.44.

* Khalid’s latest entry “Up all Night” tumbles down thirteen places to No.50.

* 5SOS bear their “Teeth” track at No.51 this week, down twelve spots from last week, while they are stable at No.59 with their 87 week old entry “Youngblood”.

* Ant Saunders sees his “Yellow Heart” cower down sixteen places this week to No.56.

* Miley Cyrus has slid way down with her track “Slide Away”, dropping fifteen places to No.69, while her sister Noah Cyrus plummets twenty-eight spots to No.91 with her track “July”.

* The Jonas Brothers older entry rebounds, but their other lead-entry in “Only Human” drops down twenty-two places to No.70.

* Ali Gatie and “It’s You” falls down seventeen places to No.73.

* There’s a twenty-two place fall to No.74 for the “Higher Lover” cover for Kygo and Whitney Houston.

* Drax Project’s second entry with Six60 and “Catching Feelings” falls a massive thirty-three places this week to No.80.

* Camila Cabello sees her second album land within the Top 10 this week, with the track from it in “Liar” her only dropping track this week, down twenty-nine places to No.82.

* Riton x Oliver Heldens feat. Vula and “Turn Me On” is turned down twenty places to No.85.

* The Martin Garrix and Dean Lewis teaming on “Used to Love” falls thirty-eight spots this week down to No.88.

* After two weeks at a peak of No.62 the Tyga cover for “AYY Macarena” tumbles down thirty-seven spots this week to land at No.99.

* The Kanye West entry “Follow God” is the highest dropout of the week, leaving the entire Top 100 from No.49, followed closely by a No.51 departure for “Mean it” by Lauv and Lany.

NEW ENTRIES:

* #14 – Adore You by Harry Styles is the third track and third Top 20 entry from the Friday issued (13th of Dec, 2019) second album for the former One Direction member called “Fine Line”, which could become his second No.1 album next week, and follows on from “Watermelon Wine” (HP-20, TW-32) and “Lights Up” (HP-7, TW-52), overall becoming his sixth Top 100 entry.

* #77 – My Oh My by Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby is the fifth track to chart from the newly Top 10 second album for the latin beauty called “Romance” (TW-6) and follows on from “Senorita” (HP-1, TW-17), “Liar” (HP-31, TW-82), “Shameless” (HP-62) and “Easy” (HP-76) becoming her overall sixteenth Top 100 entry in Australia.

* #96 – Christmas Tree Farm by Taylor Swift is a stand alone single for the singer and not taken from her current album “Lover”, but the track was written on December 1st, recorded the next day and then released by the end of the next week and the video clip features childhood film of Taylor, her brother and her parents on a Christmas Tree Farm in Pennsylvania.

* #97 – Legends by Juice WRLD (debuts with a Gold (●) in sales)

* #98 – All Girls are the Same by Juice WRLD (debuts ▲Platinum in sales) are both 2018 tracks for the just passed rapper who died last week, with “All Girls…” being his first issued solo single from April 2018 and “Legends” was his fifth single released June of 2018 which was written about fellow overdose rapper Lil’ Peep from the “Too Soon…” EP.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments