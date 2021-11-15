 Australian Singer Songwriter Mark Gillespie Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Mark Gillespie

Mark Gillespie

Australian Singer Songwriter Mark Gillespie Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2021

in News

Australian singer songwriter Mark Gillespie has passed away. A cause of death is unknown at this stage. Mark had been living in Bangladesh since around 2005.

Mark’s debut came in 1977 with the track ‘I’m A Kite’ on Ross Wilson’s compilation ‘Debutantes’ but it wasn’t until Glenn Wheatley signed Mark for his ‘Only Human’ album on his Wheatley Records label. The release coincided with the debut of commercial FM Radio in Australia, where Mark became better known. Mark’s two albums for Glenn Wheatley are considered by many to be Australian masterpieces. Glenn extolled the lyrics calling Mark today calling him, “one of the greatest poets of our time”.

‘Only Human’ reached no. 48 in Australia and the follow-up ‘Sweet Nothing’ no. 33. (In Melbourne ‘Sweet Nothing’ was a Top 10 album). The song ‘Nothing Special’ in 1982 almost gave Mark a Top 40 hit, peaking at no. 48.

Mark used some of Australia’s best musicians on the albums including the late Ross Hannaford, Joe Creighton, Mick ‘The Reverend’ O’Connor and Broderick Smith. In the Aztec reissue of ‘Only Human’ liner notes he writes “Ross Hannaford and Joe Creighton are the absolute best musicians for me. Ross’ playing and singing on the song ‘Only Human’ is beautiful, ie full of beauty, and that’s what we pay out money for, is it not?”

Joe confirmed Mark’s death on social media.

Mark Gillespie toured Australia with Tom Waits, Maria Muldaur and Rodriguez at this time.

In the liner notes for the Aztec Records reissue of ‘Sweet Nothing’ in 2011, Billy Pinnell quotes Mark as saying “There is showbiz and there is music. If there is no driving force behind the music apart from commercial success then it is totally manufactured. If something is good in itself without pertaining to fashion its going to sell”.

Mark released his last album Wheatley album ‘Ring Of Truth’ in 1983 before going 11 years until his final album ‘Flame’ in 1992 on Mushroom Records. He then completely withdrew from the music industry saying he was “disappointed, ripped off, let down, betrayed, ignored”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Metallica's Robert Trujillo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Trujillo Plays Bass On Next Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

Ozzy Osbourne is thrilled that his old bass player Robert Trujillo is on his new solo album.

1 day ago
Moody Blues
Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues Dead At 80

Graeme Edge, the drummer for the legendary The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 80.

3 days ago
Shane Howard, Goanna Band. Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave To Reform Goanna For Womadelaide

Original Goanna member Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave will perform again as Goanna for Womadelaide in 2022.

4 days ago
Sean Higgins photo courtesy of Rob Walker
R.I.P. Songwriter Sean Higgins Who Wrote Australian Crawl Hits

Australian songwriter Sean Higgins has died at 68 in Melbourne.

4 days ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Motley Crue Too Fast For Love Turns 40

Motley Crue’s debut album ‘Too Fast For Love’ was released 40 years ago today, 10 November, 1981.

5 days ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage

In Australia, Europe and the UK, ABBA were the biggest act of the decade. ABBA had six Top 10 albums in Australia including two number ones, five number one albums in the UK and seven number one albums in Sweden but failed to make the Top 10 in the USA.

5 days ago
Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway
Neil Young and Dean Stockwell Collaborated on the Bizarre 1982 Film ‘Human Highway’

‘Human Highway’, Neil Young’s bizarre collaboration with his friend Dean Stockwell, is one of the most bizarre movies you will ever see.

5 days ago