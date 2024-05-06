1.6m Turn Up For Free Madonna Concert in Brazil - Noise11.com

Madonna performed to 1.6 million fans in Brazil on Saturday night. It was her biggest concert ever.
The concert on Copacabana Beach was the final show for the Madonna Celebration tour.
The Rolling Stones played a free concert on the same beach in 2006 to two million fans. It is documented in ‘A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach’, released in 2021.
Rod Stewart is in the Guinness Book of Records for the Biggest Concert Ever when his free Copacabana show drew a reported 3.5million people.
The Madonna setlist for 4 May 2024, Copacabana, Brazil was:
Act I – It’s a Celebration
Nothing Really Matters
Everybody
Into the Groove
Burning Up
Open Your Heart
Holiday
Act II – The Storm
Live to Tell
Like a Prayer
Act III – Living for Love
Erotica
Justify My Love
Hung Up
Bad Girl
Act IV – Ballroom
Vogue
Human Nature
Crazy for You
Act V – The Beast Within
Die Another Day
Don’t Tell Me
This Little Light Of Mine
Express Yourself
La Isla Bonita
Music
Act VI – Madonna
Bedtime Story
Ray of Light
Rain
Act VII
Billie Jean / Like a Virgin
Bitch I’m Madonna
Celebration
