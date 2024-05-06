1.6m Turn Up For Free Madonna Concert in Brazil - Noise11.com

Madonna performed to 1.6 million fans in Brazil on Saturday night. It was her biggest concert ever.

The concert on Copacabana Beach was the final show for the Madonna Celebration tour.

The Rolling Stones played a free concert on the same beach in 2006 to two million fans. It is documented in ‘A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach’, released in 2021.

Rod Stewart is in the Guinness Book of Records for the Biggest Concert Ever when his free Copacabana show drew a reported 3.5million people.

The Madonna setlist for 4 May 2024, Copacabana, Brazil was:

Act I – It’s a Celebration

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into the Groove

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday

Act II – The Storm

Live to Tell

Like a Prayer

Act III – Living for Love

Erotica

Justify My Love

Hung Up

Bad Girl

Act IV – Ballroom

Vogue

Human Nature

Crazy for You

Act V – The Beast Within

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

This Little Light Of Mine

Express Yourself

La Isla Bonita

Music

Act VI – Madonna

Bedtime Story

Ray of Light

Rain

Act VII

Billie Jean / Like a Virgin

Bitch I’m Madonna

Celebration

