Australians at Glastonbury – Courtney Barnett - Noise11.com

Five Australian acts performed at Glastonbury 2022 and all five were from Melbourne.

Sampa The Great, The Avalanches, Crowded House, Amyl & The Sniffers and Courtney Barnett performed at Glasonbury 2022.

Watch Before You Gotta Go

Courtney Barnett Glastonbury setlist 26 June 2022

Rae Street

Sunfair Sundown

Avant Gardener

Need a Little Time

Small Poppies

Elevator Operator

Depreston

Walkin’ on Eggshells

Before You Gotta Go

Nameless, Faceless

Turning Green

History Eraser

Pedestrian at Best

Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party

Lance Jr

Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

