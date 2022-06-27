Australians at Glastonbury – Courtney Barnett - Noise11.com

Five Australian acts performed at Glastonbury 2022 and all five were from Melbourne.
Sampa The Great, The Avalanches, Crowded House, Amyl & The Sniffers and Courtney Barnett performed at Glasonbury 2022.
Watch Before You Gotta Go
Courtney Barnett Glastonbury setlist 26 June 2022
Rae Street
Sunfair Sundown
Avant Gardener
Need a Little Time
Small Poppies
Elevator Operator
Depreston
Walkin’ on Eggshells
Before You Gotta Go
Nameless, Faceless
Turning Green
History Eraser
Pedestrian at Best
Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party
Lance Jr
Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook