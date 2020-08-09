 Azealia Banks Posts Distressing Messages To Social Media - Noise11.com
Azealia Banks, Future Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Azealia Banks, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Azealia Banks Posts Distressing Messages To Social Media

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2020

in News

Fans of Azealia Banks have expressed concern for her mental health after she posted some alarming messages to her social media accounts.

Banks posted multiple videos to Instagram on Sunday revealing she has been seeking help for some time. In one video, reposted on the It’s Onsite blog, Banks told viewers that she is sick of being the butt of everyone’s jokes, following a series of bizarre antics and spats with fellow stars like Russell Crowe and Iggy Azalea.

Confessing: “I’d rather die a hero than some bitch people make fun of,” Banks said, “My soul is tired, I’m ready to go… Yeah I think I’m done here.”

Elaborating: “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective,” she added: “I will try my best to finish the projects I promised I would beforehand with whatever strength is left.”

Banks then asked followers not to ‘bombard’ her with messages, insisting: “I am not in pain. I am at peace.”

Fans jumped on social media to express their concern, with one writing: “I hope someone close to Azealia reaches out to make sure she’s doing okay.”

Another wrote to the troubled rapper: “… you are loved and cherished. dont do anything irrational.”

A representative for the rapper has yet to comment.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

