Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Gets His Covid Jab - Noise11.com

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Gets His Covid Jab

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2021

in News

“Everyone get your vaccine. Last line I wasn’t at Dodger Stadium I threw out the first pitch”. And so says Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson has he drives up for his Covid jab.

Wilson took to Facebook to post a pic of his first jab for the Covid vaccine. The 78-year old songwriting legend lives in Los Angeles went to the Elysian Park suburb of LA where Dodger Stadium is housed.

Dodger Stadium’s Covid vaccination site was briefly shutdown over the weekend when anti-vaxxers descended on the site to protest. Signs saying “LA Better Dodge the Vaxx” and “Covid=Scam” protested at the stadium and caused a 55-minute shutdown. However, Police report it was a peaceful protest and no-one was arrested. The shutdown was done as a precaution.

Dodger Stadium is the largest vaccination point in Los Angeles. 12,000 people a day are being jabbed at the venue.

Over 30 million people have been vaccinated so far in the USA. Covid positive results have dropped by more than half in the United States in the past month. The Covid death rate has also dropped by half in America in the past week.

Brian Wilson gets a Covid jab Brian Wilson gets a Covid jab

