Bette Midler Farewells Former Reality Star With ‘Goodbye Donnie’ - Noise11.com

Bette Midler has recorded a farewell song for her outgoing nemesis, the former reality TV star of the USA.
Trump sang ‘Goodbye Donnie’ to the tune of ‘Hello Dolly’ for the former Celebrity Apprentice star.
Bette has spent four years sending almost daily tweets about the disgraced former star. As new stars rose in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris across the United States she posted
The Inauguration has begun. Thank you everyone in America who stood in opposition to the former administration, & who so generously worked so hard to give the United States back its dignity and reason through the election of #JoeBiden and #KamalaHarris. They have a lot to fix.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021
And repeating the quote “This is the day we pick ourselves up and go forward”
“This is the day we pick ourselves up and go forward”
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021
