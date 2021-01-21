Bette Midler Farewells Former Reality Star With ‘Goodbye Donnie’ - Noise11.com

Bette Midler has recorded a farewell song for her outgoing nemesis, the former reality TV star of the USA.

Trump sang ‘Goodbye Donnie’ to the tune of ‘Hello Dolly’ for the former Celebrity Apprentice star.

Bette has spent four years sending almost daily tweets about the disgraced former star. As new stars rose in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris across the United States she posted

Thank you everyone in America who stood in opposition to the former administration, & who so generously worked so hard to give the United States back its dignity and reason through the election of #JoeBiden and #KamalaHarris. They have a lot to fix.

The Inauguration has begun. Thank you everyone in America who stood in opposition to the former administration, & who so generously worked so hard to give the United States back its dignity and reason through the election of #JoeBiden and #KamalaHarris. They have a lot to fix. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021

And repeating the quote “This is the day we pick ourselves up and go forward”

“This is the day we pick ourselves up and go forward” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2021

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments