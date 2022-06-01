 Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce Split - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce Split

by Music-News.com on June 1, 2022

in News

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up.

After rumours began to circulate online, the actor addressed the split in a post on his Instagram Stories, dispelling rumours that he had cheated on Billie.

“Nobody cheated on anyone,” he insisted. “Relationships end. Simple as that.”

Matthew added for those perpetuating the gossip: “Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

The Searching for Putty Man star also directed his post at social media trolls.

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do,” he continued, adding: “Live your own life.”

Billie has not commented on the breakup.

The pair started dating in April 2021.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted To Remain On Hold As They Come To Terms With Tom Parker’s Passing

The Wanted will remain in hiatus while the band comes to terms with the passing of singer Tom Parker.

23 mins ago
Win Butler of Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Will Butler Releases First Solo Music After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler has released his first solo music since departing Arcade Fire.

7 hours ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Is Planning Christmas Album and Cookbook

Avril Lavigne wants to release a cookbook.

1 day ago
Panic At The Disco
Panic At The Disco Have A New Song On The Way

Panic! At The Disco will return with their first new music in four years on Wednesday (01.06.22).

2 days ago
Thirsty Merc 2022
Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

3 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Makes Large Donation To Gun Safety Group

Harry Styles has pledged to make a large donation to a gun safety group following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week.

4 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Becomes ARIA’s 800th Number One Album

The third Harry Styles album "Harry's House" becomes his third successive No.1 Album in Australia this week, plus all thirteen tracks land within the Top 15 on the singles chart.

4 days ago