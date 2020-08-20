 Billie Eilish Says Now Is Not The Time To Be Silent - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Says Now Is Not The Time To Be Silent

by Music-News.com on August 21, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish delivered a passionate speech about the importance of voting during the third and penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

Eilish performed a stunning rendition of her new single My Future, marking the first time she’d ever sung it live, and told viewers that “silence is not an option” in a powerful introduction to the track.

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” she said. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

Billie also shared her impassioned support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden – along with choice words for incumbent President Donald Trump.

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them,” she stated. “Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake.

“Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

Billie’s musical performance and speech earned the support of Biden, who tweeted: “I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it.”

Elsewhere in the show, hosted by Kerry Washington, Prince Royce performed his bilingual hit Stand By Me, and Jennifer Hudson closed out the night with a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come.

The U.S. election takes place in November.

