Billie Eilish Sets Sights On Movie Career

by Music-News.com on December 20, 2019

in News

Billie Eilish wants to become a filmmaker once she’s conquered the world of pop.

Billie, who has just turned 18, has enjoyed a stunning 2019, topping the U.S. charts and earning seven Grammy nominations.

She’s turned director to make the video for her new single Xanny – and now she’s gained the power to make her own career choices wants to direct her own movie.

“I don’t think people like us being the boss, especially because I was 13, 14, 15 years old: they really didn’t want a 14-year-old girl to direct a music video,” she told British newspaper The Guardian. “But I knew I wanted to and I convinced them, I got their trust, and from here on out I want to do my own videos, and I eventually want to make a movie.”

The teenage superstar doesn’t want her directorial debut to be a vanity project, however, as her inspiration is British director Lynne Ramsay and her haunting tale of a spree killer and his family, We Need to Talk About Kevin.

“I’ve wanted to direct my whole life,” Billie explained. “I love cinematography, the camera angles, the visuals. I think We Need To Talk About Kevin is shot so beautifully – a movie like that is my goal in life, even though it’s about the most fucked-up shit ever. Whatever my movie’s about, I want it to make someone feel the way I felt when I watched that.”

music-news.com

