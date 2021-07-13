 Billie Eilish Snaps Back At Her Critics - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Snaps Back At Her Critics

by Music-News.com on July 14, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish has hit back at critics claiming she’s in her “flop era”.

Eilish told people to “eat [her] dust” after receiving a string of abusive comments suggesting her singles from the upcoming record aren’t as strong as the material on her hugely successful debut LP, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Billie shared a post on TikTok in which she appeared in a close-up shot while her song ‘NDA’ played and the words “Is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now” floated above her head.

She wrote in the caption: “Literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my t*** are bigger than yours.”

Billie recently admitted it was “fun” stepping out of her “comfort zone” on her latest single, ‘NDA’.

She said: “I really wanted it to be unexpected, almost. Honestly, it’s so funny, because I write with structure in my head about verses and pre-choruses, and then chorus, and then verse, pre-chorus, chorus, bridge, chorus, end.”

The teenage star also explained that conversations in therapy have inspired her lyrics.

She added: “It makes me talk through things, and then I think about them constantly. I talk through things in therapy that I don’t even think about in my life.

“And then over the week I’m like thinking about, ‘Wow, that thing we talked about in therapy, I should write about that. That’s really interesting.’

“And it’s really helpful, it brings it out of you and it’s really necessary.”

Billie went through a lot of “self-reflection” on the new album.

She added: “There was so much self-reflection that I was doing.

“I was realising things about my life that I had never even processed, and realised that I had never processed.

“And the same with things that I witnessed around me and saw happen. And just talking through it and getting it out of me, and then you know, making it sound good.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

