 Billie Eilish Teases Second Album - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Teases Second Album

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish says it was “fun” stepping out of her “comfort zone” on her latest single, ‘NDA’.

Billie released the track from her eagerly-awaited second studio album ‘Happier Than Ever’ this week, and she has admitted the aim was to create something “unexpected” for fans.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “I really wanted it to be unexpected, almost. Honestly, it’s so funny, because I write with structure in my head about verses and pre-choruses, and then chorus, and then verse, pre-chorus, chorus, bridge, chorus, end.”

Billie also explained that conversations in therapy have inspired her lyrics.

She added: “It makes me talk through things, and then I think about them constantly. I talk through things in therapy that I don’t even think about in my life.

“And then over the week I’m like thinking about, ‘Wow, that thing we talked about in therapy, I should write about that. That’s really interesting.’

“And it’s really helpful, it brings it out of you and it’s really necessary.”

Billie went through a lot of “self-reflection” on the new album.

She added: “There was so much self-reflection that I was doing.

“I was realising things about my life that I had never even processed, and realised that I had never processed.

“And the same with things that I witnessed around me and saw happen. And just talking through it and getting it out of me, and then you know, making it sound good.”

‘Happier Than Ever’, which is released on July 30, also features the previously released singles ‘Your Power’, ‘my future’ and ‘Lost Cause’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Claptone
Claptone Album To Feature Seal and Barry Manilow

DJ Claptone has summonsed Seal and Barry Manilow for some help on his third album ‘Closer’.

2 days ago
Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than
Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

3 days ago
Courtney Barnett . Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Says She Has A New Album

Courtney Barnett will release her third album (not counting the Kurt Vile one) and it will be called ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’.

3 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats

Britney Spears's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar's personal saga.

3 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Police Called To Rihanna Property After Intruder Tried To Enter

Police officers were called to Rihanna's Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

3 days ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Becomes Oliver Paul To Tease New Song

Courtney Barnett is prepping new music and she has leaked 13 second of it under the name Oliver Paul.

4 days ago
BMTH sauce
Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.

4 days ago