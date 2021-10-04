Billie Eilish To Play Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has been announced as one of the headliners of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Eilish hinted at the news on Sunday night when she posted a selfie showing her wearing a Glastonbury Festival hoodie on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “2022”, and it was officially confirmed on Monday morning.

Billie will take to the iconic Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June, making her the youngest-ever solo headliner.

“We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance,” reads a tweet on the official Glastonbury Twitter account.

Organiser Emily Eavis also tweeted, “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish made her first appearance at Glastonbury in 2019, when her set was upgraded from a tent to the main stage just weeks before the festival took place.

The iconic British festival, which is held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, has been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were set to headline the 2020 edition and it hasn’t been announced if any of them will perform at the 2022 festival instead.

The remainder of the headliners are yet to be announced.

The 2022 Glastonbury Festival runs from 22 to 26 June.

