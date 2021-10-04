 Billie Eilish To Play Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish To Play Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on October 5, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish has been announced as one of the headliners of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Eilish hinted at the news on Sunday night when she posted a selfie showing her wearing a Glastonbury Festival hoodie on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “2022”, and it was officially confirmed on Monday morning.

Billie will take to the iconic Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June, making her the youngest-ever solo headliner.

“We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance,” reads a tweet on the official Glastonbury Twitter account.

Organiser Emily Eavis also tweeted, “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish made her first appearance at Glastonbury in 2019, when her set was upgraded from a tent to the main stage just weeks before the festival took place.

The iconic British festival, which is held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, has been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were set to headline the 2020 edition and it hasn’t been announced if any of them will perform at the 2022 festival instead.

The remainder of the headliners are yet to be announced.

The 2022 Glastonbury Festival runs from 22 to 26 June.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Natalie Gauci
Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video

Australian singer Natalie Gauci has a surprisingly soulful new song on the way. In the video for ‘Pictures of Mars’ Natalie is wearing the same space suit David Bowie used at the start of his ‘Blackstar’ video.

12 mins ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Threatened To Cancel Texas Concert Due To Abortion Laws

Billie Eilish considered dropping out of a Texas concert over the weekend due to the U.S. state's restrictive abortion laws.

7 hours ago
The Script, music news, noise11.com
UK Charts: The Script On Track For A No 1 Album

The Script are set to gain their sixth UK Number 1 album this week, with their greatest hits collection Tales From The Script - Greatest Hits.

8 hours ago
Joe Matera performs at Memo in St Kilda on Friday 17 June 2016.
Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

24 hours ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Collaborate With Tame Impala

Diana Ross is collaborating with Tame Impala on a new track.

1 day ago
Zac Brown Band, Deni Blues and Roots Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Zac Brown Tests Positive To Covid

Zac Brown has halted his tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

5 days ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti To Re-Record Her First Album

Ashanti is re-recording her Grammy-winning debut album after reclaiming ownership of her masters.

5 days ago