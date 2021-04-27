 Billie Eilish To Release Second Album ‘Happier Than Ever’ - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish To Release Second Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 28, 2021

Billie Eilish has christened her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The first Eilish album ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ earning Billie the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Her single ‘Bad Guy’ earned an extra five Grammy Awards.

Billie co-wrote all tracks on ‘Happier Than Ever’ with her brother Finneas O’Connell. Finneas also produced the album. The album was made entirely at their home on Los Angeles.

The irony in the release on ‘Happier Than Ever’ is that is was done quicker than it has taken the new James Bond movie to come out. Billie Eilish recorded the theme for the Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ in October 2019. The single was released in February 2020 ahead of the imminent release of the movie yet due to Covid, ‘No Time To Die’ the movie is yet to be released. The expected premiere is still months away, 30 September 2021 in the UK.

‘Happier Than Ever’ will be released on 30 July.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

‘HAPPIER THAN EVER’

1. Getting Older
2. I Didn’t Change My Number
3. Billie Bossa Nova
4. my future
5. Oxytocin
6. GOLDWING
7. Lost Cause
8. Halley’s Comet
9. Not My Responsibility
10. OverHeated
11. Everybody Dies
12. Your Power
13. NDA
14. Therefore I Am
15. Happier Than Ever
16. Male Fantasy

