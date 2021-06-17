 Billie Eilish Under Fire For Racial Slurs - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Under Fire For Racial Slurs

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish has come under fire for appearing to use racial slurs and mock an Asian accent in a newly-surfaced video.

In an undated clip shared on TikTok by user @lcxvy, the Lost Cause star appears to say the word “chink”, an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent.

A follow-up video sees Billie appearing to mock an Asian accent, and her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell later calling her out for speaking with a “Black accent”.

While it is unclear when the clips were recorded or the context behind them, fans rushed to social media to slam the singer, calling for her to be “cancelled” in light of the footage.

“billie eilish has been racist to asians on multiple occasions (saying the c slur and mocking asian languages) but no one ever talks about it (sic),” penned one user, while another insisted they’re “no longer fan of billie eilish after she mocked asians and there accents (sic).

“shes so fucked up , thats why so much asian hate if covid 19 hasnt made ppl nuts already ppl stil ldisrespect based on culture and ethnicity now (sic).”

Others admitted to being “so disappointed” with Eilish.

Despite the backlash, loyal followers rushed to Billie’s defence and blamed the content on the hitmaker having Tourette syndrome, which causes involuntary tics. The star previously revealed she had the disorder, but said that she exhibits physical tics, not verbal.

She has yet to address the TikTok clips and subsequent criticism.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Treats Fans To Sneak Preview Of New Song ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran is previewing his brand-new single 'Bad Habits'.

18 hours ago
Cody Simpson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Pop Star Cody Simpson Qualifies Final Trial For Tokyo Olympics

Australian pop star Cody Simpson may be heading to the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the final of the 100 metres Butterfly trials in Adelaide.

24 hours ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Remake ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ With Bruce Springsteen

The Killers have a new version of their 2008 song ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ with Bruce Springsteen. The new edition is just called ‘Dustland’ because the fairytale is no longer necessary because Brandon Flowers has now realized his fantasy of singing with Springsteen.

24 hours ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Celebrates End Of New York Lockdown In James Corden Show Sketch

Ariana Grande celebrated the end of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in New York and California with a late-night TV musical skit on Tuesday.

1 day ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Is Working On A Project for the BBC

Billie Eilish is working on something special for fans with the BBC.

1 day ago
French Montana
French Montana Driver Robbed At Gunpoint

Rapper French Montana's chauffeur has been robbed at gunpoint in New York City.

3 days ago
Lorde, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
New Lorde ‘Solar Panel’ Set For UK No 1

The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

4 days ago