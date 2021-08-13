 Billy Idol Release’s New Music Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records - Noise11.com
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman

Billy Idol photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Idol Release’s New Music Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

Billy Idol’s new music is coming via Dark Horse Records, the record label founded by George Harrison in 1974.

Dark Horse is run by George’s son Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family. Billy is a legend, and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life, so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honour,” says Dhani Harrison.

Billy’s first song for the label is ‘Better Taste’. An EP ‘The Roadside’ will be released on 17 September.

The video for ‘Bitter Taste’ recalls Billy’s near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1990. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol explains. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”

BILLY IDOL—THE ROADSIDE
1. Rita Hayworth
2. Bitter Taste
3. U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That
4. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On

BILLY IDOL LIVE
August 12––Airway Heights, WA––Northern Quest Resort
August 15––Tulalip, WA–– Tulalip Resort Casino
August 17––Manson, WA––Deep Water Amphitheater
August 19––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery
August 21––Napa, CA––Oxbow Riverstage
September 4––Palmer, AK––Alaska Sate Fair
September 18––West Springfield, MA––The Big E
September 19––Asbury Park, NJ––Sea.Hear.Now Festival
September 22––Post Chester, NY––The Capitol Theatre
September 24––Roanoke, VA––Elmwood Park
September 25––Charles Town, WV––Hollywood Casino
October 16-17––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
October 22-23––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
October 26––Playa Mujeres, MX––The Sands Festival

