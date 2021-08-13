Billy Idol Release’s New Music Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records - Noise11.com

Billy Idol’s new music is coming via Dark Horse Records, the record label founded by George Harrison in 1974.

Dark Horse is run by George’s son Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family. Billy is a legend, and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life, so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honour,” says Dhani Harrison.

Billy’s first song for the label is ‘Better Taste’. An EP ‘The Roadside’ will be released on 17 September.

The video for ‘Bitter Taste’ recalls Billy’s near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1990. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol explains. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”

BILLY IDOL—THE ROADSIDE

1. Rita Hayworth

2. Bitter Taste

3. U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That

4. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On

BILLY IDOL LIVE

August 12––Airway Heights, WA––Northern Quest Resort

August 15––Tulalip, WA–– Tulalip Resort Casino

August 17––Manson, WA––Deep Water Amphitheater

August 19––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery

August 21––Napa, CA––Oxbow Riverstage

September 4––Palmer, AK––Alaska Sate Fair

September 18––West Springfield, MA––The Big E

September 19––Asbury Park, NJ––Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 22––Post Chester, NY––The Capitol Theatre

September 24––Roanoke, VA––Elmwood Park

September 25––Charles Town, WV––Hollywood Casino

October 16-17––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

October 22-23––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

October 26––Playa Mujeres, MX––The Sands Festival

