 Billy Ocean Releases His First From First Album In 11 Years - Noise11.com
Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean Releases His First From First Album In 11 Years

by Music-News.com on February 15, 2020

in News

Billy Ocean has dropped the new soulful ballad Nothing Will Stand in Our Way, the second single from the music legend’s first record in over a decade, ‘One World’, and revealed it’s not only about the relationship with two people, but putting differences aside politically to “let the light of love shine through”.

He said: “The fundamental element of any relationship is based on love, ‘because love encompasses all’. “For example, if we look at the relationship between two people and extend it to a community, even further to a country, even further still to the world, the same ingredients are required to make it work.

“The things that can affect the recipe of love are negativity, hate, and mistrust.

“Whether looking at it from a matrimonial point of view, or a political one, those things have to be thrown aside to let the light of love shine through. Hence, ‘nothing will stand in our way.'”

Billy’s first record of new material since 2009’s ‘Because I Love You’ is released is released on April 17, and the singer pays homage to the “diverse” range of music he has been inspired by over the years, including his native Caribbean’s calypso.

He said: “‘One World’ is my first original studio album in over 10 years.

“It’s like a landmark for my 70th birthday!

“I feel this album reflects my maturity, and the many genres of music I’ve been exposed to – coming from the Caribbean as a little boy influenced by calypso music, to growing up in the East End of London, where music was so wonderfully diverse.

“I truly feel ‘One World’ has captured all of my musical influences over the years.

“The album reflects my thoughts, and the way that I feel at 70 years old, but most of all I hope that it will make people stop and think about life and its meaning.”

Billy reunited with frequent producer Barry Eastmond – who penned and produced 1985’s ‘When The Going Gets Tough’ and ‘Love Zone’ – to co-write the 12 tracks which were recorded between Manchester and New York.

The Ivor Novello and Grammy-winning star will also embark on ‘The One World’ tour this autumn, kicking off at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on September 18.

The new album and tour comes after Billy Ocean was honoured with an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for his services to music over the past five decades.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ Debuts At No 1 in UK

Green Day’s latest album Father Of All Motherfuckers lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the US punk-rockers their fourth UK chart-topping album.

13 mins ago
Martina McBride, Noise11, Photo
Martina McBride Found Liable In Mistreatment Claim

Martina McBride and her husband have been found liable in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, who accused the couple of mistreatment.

3 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man
Charlie Puth Is On The New Ozzy Osbourne Album

28-year old pop star Charlie Puth is a guest on the next Ozzy Osbourrne album ‘Ordinary Man’.

8 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Proposes To Herself For Valentines Day

Lady Gaga has proposed to herself on Valentine's Day.

12 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Have New Music For 2020

Midnight Oil will have a lot of new music in 2020.

1 day ago
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert Fans Drenched At First Australian Show In Brisbane

Queen + Adam Lambert’s first Australian show in Brisbane last night was a washout but, like the song, the show must go on.

1 day ago
Short Stack
Short Stack Add Extra Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Shows

Short Stack have added shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for their 2020 reunion tour.

2 days ago