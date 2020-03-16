Bluesfest 2020 Has Been Cancelled

The Bluesfest music festival for 2020 has been cancelled.

In a statement Bluesfest Executive Chairman Peter Noble says, “To everyone involved with Bluesfest, It is obvious we will not be on this Easter. We are heartbroken as we believe we were presenting one of the best ever bills of talent for you. I was in discussions right through last week with every headliner – they ALL said they’re coming as long as nothing occurred to prevent them from doing so. That is the level of commitment that our artists have, and I am proud of that.

“I must now thank every one of you for supporting us. The emails and posts are deeply appreciated at this time.

We are now working through how to move forward and to give you details. I thank you for allowing us enough time to get everything in place for the best possible outcome for everyone”.

The cancellation was necessary after the Australian government introduced a 14 day quarantine period for everyone coming into Australia.

Bluesfest 2020 was to feature Dave Matthews Band, Patti Smith, Lenny Kravitz, The Gipsy Kings, George Benson, Kool & The Gang and Alanis Morissette.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments