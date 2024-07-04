 Happy 50th Alanis Morissette - Noise11.com
Happy 50th Alanis Morissette

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2024

Alanis Morissette turned 50 this week.

Alanis has released 10 albums in her 50 years. Her first album ‘Alanis’ in 1990 was only released in Canada as was the second ‘Now Is The Time’ (1992) but the big one (and still her biggest one) was ‘Jagged Little Pill’ released in 1995. Alanis was 15 when ‘Alanis’ was released.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ was a number one album in 13 countries including Australia and sold over 33 million copies worldwide. By comparison, the pervious ‘Now Is The Time’, sold only 50,000 copies.

The hit ‘You Oughta Know’ was her first major hit. The lyrics are about a bitter breakup and although Alanis has never said who it is about, the guy in the song is thought to be comedian Dave Coulier, her ex-boyfriend when the song was released. Coulier played Uncle Joey in ‘Full House’.

Alanis married rapper Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway in 2010. The couple have three children.

