Alanis Morissette To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame - Noise11.com

 Alanis Morissette To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Alanis Morissette To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

by Music-News.com on August 17, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo will help induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at a gala in September.

Rodrigo will honour Morissette at the CSHF’s induction ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto on 24 September. Alessia Cara will also perform as part of the tribute.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13,” Rodrigo recalled of Morissette’s influence on her music in a statement. “I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on. I heard Perfect, I was like, ‘Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

Rodrigo and Morissette are big fans of each other’s music. They appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine last year, and the 19-year-old brought out the Canadian star for a surprise duet of her 1995 smash hit You Oughta Know during her concert in Los Angeles in May.

According to ET Canada, Morissette will be inducted into the CSHF in September alongside Bryan Adams, his songwriting partner Jim Vallance, David Foster and singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie.

In addition to Cara, performers also include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, and Charlotte Cardin.

