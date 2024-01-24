Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett To Tour USA Together - Noise11.com

Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett will hit the road together trekking across the USA starting in June in Phoenix.
The Triple Moon tour will also take country singer Morgan Wade on the road. Wade had a US country hit in 2021 with ‘Wilder Days’.
The most recent new music from Alanis was ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ album in 2022.
Joan Jett’s most recent album was ‘Mindsets’ in 2023.
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and Morgan Wade dates are:
06-09 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
06-12 Austin, TX – Moody Center
06-14 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
06-16 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06-19 Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
06-20 West Palm Beach, FL – Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
06-22 Alpharette, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06-26 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
06-27 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06-29 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
07-02 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07-03 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07-05 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07-06 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
07-09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
07-10 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07-13 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
07-16 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
07-17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
07-23 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07-24 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07-27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
07-28 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07-31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08-01 Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre
08-03 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
08-04 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-07 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08-08 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
08-10 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE