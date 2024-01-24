Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett To Tour USA Together - Noise11.com

Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett will hit the road together trekking across the USA starting in June in Phoenix.

The Triple Moon tour will also take country singer Morgan Wade on the road. Wade had a US country hit in 2021 with ‘Wilder Days’.

The most recent new music from Alanis was ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ album in 2022.

Joan Jett’s most recent album was ‘Mindsets’ in 2023.

Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and Morgan Wade dates are:06-09 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre06-12 Austin, TX – Moody Center06-14 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion06-16 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion06-19 Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre06-20 West Palm Beach, FL – Ithink Financial Amphitheatre06-22 Alpharette, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre06-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena06-26 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion06-27 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek06-29 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion07-02 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion07-03 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center07-05 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts07-06 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre07-09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center07-10 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater07-13 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage07-16 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre07-17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center07-23 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre07-24 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center07-27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center07-28 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater07-31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena08-01 Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre08-03 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater08-04 Portland, OR – Moda Center08-07 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre08-08 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena08-10 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

