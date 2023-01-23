 Lisa Marie Presley Farewelled By Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and Billy Corgan - Noise11.com
Lisa Marie Presley Farewelled By Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and Billy Corgan

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s famous friends came out to send her off. Axl Rose sang his Guns ‘n Roses classic ‘November Rain’, Billy Corgan performed an acoustic version of Smashing Pumpkins ‘To Sheila’ and Alanis Morissette performed her recent song ‘Rest’, written about Chester Bennington but appropriate in these circumstances.

“I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said.

Lisa Marie’s farewell memorial was held at the Presley family home, Graceland, in Memphis. Hundreds of mourners gathered at Graceland to for the memorial. The speakers included her mother Priscilla Presley, agent Jerry Schilling, son-in-law Ben Smith-Petersen, director Joel Weinshanker, Axl Rose and Sarah Ferguson.

Watch the full service here:

Lisa Marie was buried next to her son Benjamin Keogh at Graceland. Her father Elvis and grandparents Vernon and Gladys, were also laid to rest at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley died on 12 January at the age of 54.

