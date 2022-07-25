Jagged Little Pill To Close Early In Sydney - Noise11.com

Jagged Little Pill will close earlier than expected in Sydney.

The original dates had the show in season at the Theatre Royal, Sydney until 11 September 2022 but it has been announced the show will close earlier now on 14 August.

The 14 August date also brings the Australian production to an end after juggling Covid closures, lockdowns and cast replacements due to the pandemic along the way.

Here is the official announcement from the producer’s of Jagged Little Pill:

“Jagged Little Pill is the story of resilience and growth through trauma — it is a show about healing, human connection, and catharsis. That message has been particularly resonant in Australia over this past difficult year. Despite glowing reviews, rapturous audiences and the tenacity, talent and commitment of our company, due to the combination of the new covid wave and uncertain operating conditions, we have made the difficult decision to close the Sydney run on 14 August and suspend the planned tour. We will continue to tell the Jagged Little Pill story – with the North American tour commencing in August, and productions planned in the UK and Asia — and remain committed to finding a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the Australian stage. We want to thank our company for their courage, talent and brilliance, and the audiences who have experienced Jagged over the past six months.” All ticket holders for performances after August 14 will be contacted by their point of purchase.

