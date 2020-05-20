Bluesfest Rescheduled 14 Acts For 2021

In anticipation of a vibrant 2021 touring year, Bluesfest Touring has announced 14 of this year’s postponed shows will be back for 2021.

In a statement Bluesfest announce:

As restrictions begin to lift and people dream of days when we can dance again, Bluesfest Touring is thrilled to announce that (at least) fourteen of its cancelled 2020 artists will be returning in 2021.

The team has been hard at work along with artist’s management to ensure there will be a future for international touring in Australia in 2021, and with the space of a good ten to twelve months we can be confident – we will dance again!

Bluesfest Touring appreciates the patience of its valued patrons and are glad to advise that information relating to the rescheduled dates including a refund process will be communicated to patrons by the end of the day, ticket-holders are encouraged to check their inbox and spam.