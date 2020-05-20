 Bluesfest Rescheduled 14 Acts For 2021 - Noise11.com
George Benson photo by Tim Cashmere

George Benson photo by Tim Cashmere

Bluesfest Rescheduled 14 Acts For 2021

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

In anticipation of a vibrant 2021 touring year, Bluesfest Touring has announced 14 of this year’s postponed shows will be back for 2021.

In a statement Bluesfest announce:

As restrictions begin to lift and people dream of days when we can dance again, Bluesfest Touring is thrilled to announce that (at least) fourteen of its cancelled 2020 artists will be returning in 2021.

The team has been hard at work along with artist’s management to ensure there will be a future for international touring in Australia in 2021, and with the space of a good ten to twelve months we can be confident – we will dance again!

Bluesfest Touring appreciates the patience of its valued patrons and are glad to advise that information relating to the rescheduled dates including a refund process will be communicated to patrons by the end of the day, ticket-holders are encouraged to check their inbox and spam.

So here is the list of rescheduled tours for 2021. Considering the dates, you might want to consider this a first Bluesfest 2021 announcement as well but that is unconfirmed and unannounced at this stage …but … just sayin’.

George Benson
Thursday 25th March 2021 – State Theatre, Sydney
Friday 26th March 2021 – State Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/george-benson/

Patti Smith and Her Band
Sunday 28th March 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Monday 29th March 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Sunday 4th April 2021- Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 5th April 2021- Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Town Hall, Christchurch
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Town Hall, Auckland
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/patti-smith-and-her-band/

The Gipsy Kings
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – State Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 3rd April 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – BCEC, Brisbane
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/the-gipsy-kings/

Tori Kelly
Saturday 3rd April 2021 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/tori-kelly

Amadou & Mariam
Tuesday 6th April 2021 – presented by Melbourne Recital Centre
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/amadou-and-mariam

Buffy Sainte-Marie
Thursday 1st April 2021 – presented by Melbourne Recital Centre
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/buffy-sainte-marie

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/cory-henry-and-the-funk-apostles

Larkin Poe
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/larkin-poe

LP
Sunday 4th April 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/lp

The Marcus King Band
Monday 5th April 2021 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Powerstation, Auckland
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/marcus-king-band

Morcheeba
Tuesday 30th March 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/morcheeba

The Wailers
Thursday 8th April 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Friday 9th April 2021 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/the-wailers

Walter Trout
Sunday 28th March 2021 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Monday 29th March 2021 – Lizotte’s, Newcastle
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – The Gov, Adelaide (presented by Gerrard Allman Events)
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/walter-trout

The War & Treaty
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Presented by Melbourne Recital Centre
Friday 9th April 2021 – Meeniyan Town Hall, presented by Lyrebird City Council
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/the-war-and-treaty

Allen Stone
Dates to follow soon

Eagles of Death Metal
Dates to follow soon

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne To Perform The First Red Hot Sunday Session

Red Hot Summer stalwart James Reyne will perform the first Red Hot Sunday sessions on Sunday 31 May from the iconic Corner Hotel in Melbourne.

1 hour ago
Michael Spiby of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves To Play The Same Place As The Beatles, Festival Hall Melbourne

The Badloves will stream live from Melbourne’s iconic Festival Hall on 29 May, the same venue The Beatles played their only-ever Melbourne show.

20 hours ago
Music Victoria
Announcement: Music Victoria Offer Free Memberships

Music Victoria is offering support to the music sector during the COVID-19 crisis by making their annual membership free for one year whether you’re an individual, a band, or a business.

20 hours ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

22 hours ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter O’Doherty On His Dog Trumpet Song ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’

Dog Trumpet’s ‘Great South Road’ is the first album in seven years for ex-Mental As Anything co-founders Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa.

23 hours ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Joins State Of Music This Weekend

Aussie songwriting legend Paul Kelly will join Jane Gazzo for State of Music this weekend, streaming live with thanks to the Victorian Government.

5 days ago
Don Walker, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne’s Loved Caravan Club Is Going Bush

Melbourne’s popular Caravan Club has come to the end of its journey in Melbourne and headline 110ks out of town to Archies Creek.

6 days ago