Bluesfest Rescheduled 14 Acts For 2021

In anticipation of a vibrant 2021 touring year, Bluesfest Touring has announced 14 of this year’s postponed shows will be back for 2021.
In a statement Bluesfest announce:
As restrictions begin to lift and people dream of days when we can dance again, Bluesfest Touring is thrilled to announce that (at least) fourteen of its cancelled 2020 artists will be returning in 2021.
The team has been hard at work along with artist’s management to ensure there will be a future for international touring in Australia in 2021, and with the space of a good ten to twelve months we can be confident – we will dance again!
Bluesfest Touring appreciates the patience of its valued patrons and are glad to advise that information relating to the rescheduled dates including a refund process will be communicated to patrons by the end of the day, ticket-holders are encouraged to check their inbox and spam.
So here is the list of rescheduled tours for 2021. Considering the dates, you might want to consider this a first Bluesfest 2021 announcement as well but that is unconfirmed and unannounced at this stage …but … just sayin’.
George Benson
Thursday 25th March 2021 – State Theatre, Sydney
Friday 26th March 2021 – State Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/george-benson/
Patti Smith and Her Band
Sunday 28th March 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Monday 29th March 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Sunday 4th April 2021- Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 5th April 2021- Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Town Hall, Christchurch
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Town Hall, Auckland
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/patti-smith-and-her-band/
The Gipsy Kings
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – State Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 3rd April 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – BCEC, Brisbane
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/the-gipsy-kings/
Tori Kelly
Saturday 3rd April 2021 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/tori-kelly
Amadou & Mariam
Tuesday 6th April 2021 – presented by Melbourne Recital Centre
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/amadou-and-mariam
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Thursday 1st April 2021 – presented by Melbourne Recital Centre
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/buffy-sainte-marie
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/cory-henry-and-the-funk-apostles
Larkin Poe
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/larkin-poe
LP
Sunday 4th April 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/lp
The Marcus King Band
Monday 5th April 2021 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 7th April 2021 – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Powerstation, Auckland
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/marcus-king-band
Morcheeba
Tuesday 30th March 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/morcheeba
The Wailers
Thursday 8th April 2021 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Friday 9th April 2021 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/the-wailers
Walter Trout
Sunday 28th March 2021 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Monday 29th March 2021 – Lizotte’s, Newcastle
Wednesday 31st March 2021 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Thursday 1st April 2021 – The Gov, Adelaide (presented by Gerrard Allman Events)
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/walter-trout
The War & Treaty
Thursday 8th April 2021 – Presented by Melbourne Recital Centre
Friday 9th April 2021 – Meeniyan Town Hall, presented by Lyrebird City Council
Link: https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/the-war-and-treaty
Allen Stone
Dates to follow soon
Eagles of Death Metal
Dates to follow soon
