Bluesfest Rescheduled for October - Noise11.com

Bluesfest Oct 2021

Bluesfest Rescheduled for October

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 17, 2021

The NSW Government sponsored Bluesfest cancellation over Easter has been given a reprieve. Bluesfest will resurrect over 1-4 October 2021.

The NSW Government cancelled Bluesfest 2021 with no notice at Easter. Punters were left out of pocket after already arriving in Byron Bay for the event. Artists lost income with their gigs ripped from under their feet at the last minute.

Sometime this week Bluesfest will announce its line-up for October. The info so far is:

IT’S FINALLY HERE! The announcement you have all been waiting very patiently for…

Bluesfest 2021 will be back this year over the October Long Weekend –
Friday, 1st of October to Monday, 4th of October

The new October season is a jampacked 4 days… but this does not mean that current 5-day season ticketholders miss out. We have something very special in store for you – this will be announced next week along with the full festival lineup announcement!

Trust us when we say the wait will have all been worth it. WE. ARE. RISING and this event JUST. GOT. EVEN. BIGGER

That’s right – we have been adding more of Australia’s absolute best talent! It’s our way of saying thank you to all of you who have supported us during this time

Season tickets will also go on sale next week, with 3-day & 1-day tickets on sale soon after this announcement.

At this time, all current Bluesfest 2021 ticketholders will receive official communication from Moshtix and will be given information on how to roll over to the new event, with the option to request a refund remaining available. Until then, keep holding your tickets… You’ll be happy you did!

