Bluesfest To Go Ahead Despite Queensland Covid Outbreak - Noise11.com

Bluesfest will go ahead in Byron Bay this weekend despite the new Brisbane covid clusters.

With Brisbane currently in a three day lockdown, Day 1 of Bluesfest will be out for Brisbane residents. At this stage no other lockdowns have been ordered by the Queensland government.

Also at this stage there has been no official word on lockdowns for the Gold Coast despite a potential theatre from a tradesman who tested positive after visiting the area.

Bluesfest have updated patrons on the rules as they stand for this weekend:

Dear Bluesfest Patrons, Bluesfest 2021 is set to proceed this Easter Long Weekend. All patrons are required to present photo ID with proof of address to gain entry at the festival gates. This includes all season campers arriving on site from 10AM tomorrow, Wednesday 31st of March. Examples of valid proof of address include:

• A current driver/rider license or photo card

• If you only have photo ID without a proof of address available, you will need to provide a bank statement or utility bill showing your address along with your photo ID to gain entry to Bluesfest 2021 All patrons attending Bluesfest this year are encouraged to take extra precaution. This includes, but is not limited to:

• Bringing your own facemask and wearing it throughout the festival – although this is not mandatory

• Bringing extra sanitisation products for heightened self-regulation

• Maintaining social distance and following all instructions from COVID-19 Marshals who will be present throughout the site to keep you safe For patrons who have travel plans that involve transiting through Brisbane Airport, we have been advised by NSW Health you are excluded from the lockdown restrictions. From the airport you must travel directly to your destination without stopping in any of the lockdown affected areas. You will need to provide an Entry Declaration form when entering NSW which is available on the Service NSW website. As we advised yesterday evening, based on advice from NSW Health, we are not allowing ticket holders that are affected by the 3-day Queensland lockdown to attend the first day of the festival – Thursday 1st of April. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in continuous conversation with NSW Health. We are happy to inform that there have been no new community transmitted cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW in the last 24 hours.

For patrons affected by the current Queensland lockdown and restrictions: All patrons will be contacted by Moshtix directly once we have an update on how to proceed by the end of today, Tuesday 30th of March. We thank you for your patience – Bluesfest Operations

