Bob Dylan ‘Shot Of Love’ Came Out 40 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com

On 10 August, 1981, exactly 40 years ago today, Bob Dylan released the last of his trilogy of Christian albums ‘Shot of Love’.

‘Shot of Love’ was never considered one of Dylan’s best albums but it did contain some memorable songs like ‘Heart of Mine’, ‘Every Grain of Sand’ and the rollicking ‘The Groom’s Still Waiting At The Altar’, the later originally being a b-side only but added to the album in subsequent reissues starting in 1985.

‘Shot of Love’ featured some interesting friends. Dylan had both a Beatle and a Stone of ‘Heart of Mine’, Ringo Starr on drums and Ron Wood on guitar.

‘Every Grain of Sand’, the closing track from the album became popular with other artists. Sheryl Crow and Emmylou Harris performed the song together at the funeral of Johnny Cash.

Bob Dylan went through a “born again’ phase in the early 80s. The influence resulted in the three albums ‘Slow Train Coming’, ‘Saved’ and ‘Shot of Love’.

‘Shot of Love’ has not aged well with critics or fans but in a rare Dylan interview he once called it one of his favourites. Bono has also cited ‘Shot of Love’ as one of his favourite Dylan albums, but more for Dylan’s singing ability on this record.

1. Shot of Love

2. Heart of Mine

3. Property of Jesus

4. Lenny Bruce

5. Watered-Down Love

6. The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar

7. Dead Man, Dead Man

8. In the Summertime

9. Trouble

10. Every Grain of Sand

