Split Enz Stamps To Be Issued By New Zealand Post Office - Noise11.com

Split Enz Stamps To Be Issued By New Zealand Post Office

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2024

Split Enz have been honored by the New Zealand Post Office with a series of stamps based on their classic album ‘True Colours’.

The stamps feature the various colours the album was issued in. They will be available from 1 May 2024.

‘True Colours’ was the sixth Split Enz album. The album was released on 20 January, 1980. It was the first album to notably feature Neil Finn with the band.

Neil’s song ‘I Got You’ reached number 1 in Australia and New Zealand, number 12 in the UK, number 13 in Canada and number 53 in the USA.

‘I Hope I Never’ reached number 33 in New Zealand and number 18 in Australia.

‘True Colours’ was a number one album in New Zealand and Australia and reached number 10 in Canada, number 38 in the UK and number 40 in the USA.

