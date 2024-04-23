Split Enz Stamps To Be Issued By New Zealand Post Office - Noise11.com

Split Enz have been honored by the New Zealand Post Office with a series of stamps based on their classic album ‘True Colours’.

The stamps feature the various colours the album was issued in. They will be available from 1 May 2024.

https://collectables.nzpost.co.nz/splitenz

‘True Colours’ was the sixth Split Enz album. The album was released on 20 January, 1980. It was the first album to notably feature Neil Finn with the band.

Neil’s song ‘I Got You’ reached number 1 in Australia and New Zealand, number 12 in the UK, number 13 in Canada and number 53 in the USA.

‘I Hope I Never’ reached number 33 in New Zealand and number 18 in Australia.

‘True Colours’ was a number one album in New Zealand and Australia and reached number 10 in Canada, number 38 in the UK and number 40 in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

