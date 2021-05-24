Bob Dylan Turns 80 - 10 Fun Facts About Bob - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan was born 24 May 1941. Today he turns 80. Here are 10 fun facts about Bob Dylan.

* Bob Dylan’s first album stiffed in the USA. ‘Bob Dylan’ (1962) reached no 13 in the UK and no 39 in Germany. It wasn’t until Dylan’s fifth album ‘Bringing It Back Home’ in 1965 before he had his first Top 10 US album.

* The Dylan classic ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ failed to chart in America but was a Top 10 hit in the UK.

* Bob Dylan’s most played song live is ‘All Along The Watchtower’. He first performed the song on 26 October 1963 at Carnegie Hall in New York. The last time he played it was on 29 November 2018 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, just 1.2 miles away from Carnegie Hall.

* Dylan’s first television appearance was on The Steve Allen Show in 1964. He performed ‘Hattie Caroll’.

* Bob Dylan appeared in the 1973 movie ‘Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid’ playing the part of Alias. He also composed the soundtrack. The movie featured the hit song ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’.

* Bob Dylan once co-wrote a song ‘Waiting For The Morning Light’ with Gene Simmons of Kiss. The song was released on Simmons 2004 solo album ‘Asshole’.

* Bob Dylan appeared in a 1999 episode of ‘Dharma and Greg’.

* Bob Dylan co-wrote the song ‘I’d Have You Anytime’ with George Harrison for George’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ album. 15 years later they would form the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys with Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne.

* Bob Dylan sang backing vocals on Bette Midler’s version of his song ‘Buckets of Rain’ in 1976.

* Bob Dylan name-checked Alicia Keys in his 2006 song ‘Thunder On The Mountain. The lyrics go, “I was thinkin’ ’bout Alicia Keys, couldn’t keep from crying

But she was born in Hell’s Kitchen, I was living down the line

I’m wondering where in the world Alicia Keys could be

I been looking for her even clear through Tennessee”. At the time Alicia had only released two albums.

