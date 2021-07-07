Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce - Noise11.com

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.
The sauce comes by itself, with a tea towel or with a tea towel and a tote bag.
We’ve collaborated with Lou’s Brews to create our delicious Syko Juice BBQ Sauce.
Smokey and flavourful, with an adobo kick – this vegan sauce is the perfect compliment to this summer’s BBQ season.
150ml bottle.
Spice level: Medium
Buy single, or choose from a bundle below that include our limited edition matching tea towels and a foldable, reusable bag.
Ingredients: Chilli peppers (chipotle, jalapeno, ancho), tomato, vinegar (cider, white), brown sugar, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, hickory & mesquite smoke flavour, rapeseed oil, water.
*batched in a kitchen with other allergens
Bring Me The Horizon are from Sheffield UK. The band formed in 2004. Four of the Bring Me The Horizon albums have reached number one in Australia. The most recent release ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ reached no 3.
