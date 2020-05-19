Bruce Dickinson’s Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Found Dead

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, has been found dead at the couple’s former home in West London.

Paddy was Bruce’s second wife. The Dickinson’s married in 1990 and split in November 2019. The couple have three children, sons Austin (29), Griffin (27) and daughter Kia (28).

The death is being called “a tragic accident”. Bruce said, “This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident.”

London Ambulance Service stated, “We were called at 9:42 a.m. today to reports of a person unwell in Chiswick. We sent two ambulance crews to the scene — the first one arriving within two minutes. Sadly, the patient had already died.”

In a statement Bruce Dickinson said, “Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

Griffin and Austin are also in bands. Griffin is frontman for the band Shvpes. Austin is the singer for As Lions.

