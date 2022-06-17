 Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Join Paul McCartney At New Jersey Show - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney in Spokane photo Karen Freedman

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Join Paul McCartney At New Jersey Show

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2022

Paul McCartney had a few special guests join him at his New Jersey show on Thursday. Bruce Springsteen popped up for his own ‘Glory Days’ and The Beatles ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’. Jon Bon Jovi came on for ‘Birthday’ for Paul’s 80th birthday on 18 June.

Paul McCartney is touring the USA on his Got Back tour. Karen Freedman covered the first show of the tour for Noise11 from Spokane, Washington.

Paul McCartney Got Back setlist, New Jersey, 16 June 2022

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)
Junior’s Farm (single 1974)
Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)
Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)
Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Let Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)
My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)
I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)
In Spite of All the Danger (1995 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)
Love Me Do (from The Beatles, 1963)
Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)
Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Here Today (from New, 2013)
Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)
Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Jet (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)
Band On The Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)
Glory Days (with Bruce Springsteen)
I Wanna Be Your Man (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963) (With Bruce Springsteen)
Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)
Live and Let Die (from single 1972, from the Live and Let Die soundtrack)
Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)

ENCORE:
I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970) (duet with John Lennon on screen)
Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968) (with Jon Bon Jovi)
Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

