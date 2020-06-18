 Bruce Springsteen Blasts Trump - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Blasts Trump

by Music-News.com on June 19, 2020

in News

Bruce Springsteen has demanded U.S. leader Donald Trump wear a face mask to show respect to the victims of the coronavirus.

Springsteen ditched a pre-recorded SiriusXM From My Home to Yours radio show on Wednesday to send a direct message to the president, who has dismissed calls to wear a mask in public.

“With 100,000-plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” the Born in the U.S.A. singer raged. “Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

Dedicating Bob Dylan’s Disease of Conceit to Trump, Springsteen added, “With all respect, Sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask.”

During his latest weekly show, the rock icon read out a list of Covid-19 victims and added, “It is a heartbreaking and lonely death for those afflicted and for those left behind to pick up the pieces.”

The U.S. has the most cases of the coronavirus, with more than 2.2 million people being infected and almost 120,000 deaths.

Trump goes up for re-election in November.

