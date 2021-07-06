Bruce Springsteen's Daughter To Compete At Tokyo Olympics - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica has made it onto the U.S. equestrian team for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Jessica Springsteen will be competing alongside Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward for a medal as part of the team jumping squad.

She’ll be taking her 12-year-old stallion, Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, to the summer games in Japan, which were postponed last year, due to the COVID pandemic.

Jessica, who is Springsteen’s middle daughter from his marriage to Patti Scialfa, was an alternate rider for the 2012 U.S. team in London and she failed to make the squad for the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Earlier this year, spoke about how she still held on to her dream of competing at the Olympics.

“My dream is always to represent the United States in championships, so I am definitely always working toward that,” she said, according to NJ.com. “I feel like I have a really good group of horses jumping great right now, so I will just keep doing my best.”

Jessica’s chances of a medal in Tokyo should be fairly strong as the U.S. team has medalled in team jumping at six of the last nine Olympics, and bagged a silver in Rio.

However, Bruce Springsteen will be unable to watch his daughter compete due to Japan’s tough Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Tokyo Games begin on 23 July.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments