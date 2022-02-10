 Bryan Ferry To Publish Book of Lyrics - Noise11.com
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Ferry To Publish Book of Lyrics

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2022

A Bryan Ferry book titled ‘Lyrics’ is coming in May to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Roxy Music album.

‘Lyrics’ is a collection of the words of Bryan Ferry songs taken across 17 albums through his Roxy Music years from 1972’s self-titled album to the final Roxy album ‘Avalon’ and the solo years to 2014’s ‘Avonmore’.

In a statement his publisher says, “All the classic Roxy anthems are here – ‘Virginia Plain’, ‘Do the Strand’, ‘Love is the Drug’, ‘The Thrill of it All’ – songs in which the real and the make-believe blend in a kaleidoscopic mix, shot through with cinematic allure.

“Also included are the evocative lyrics of romantic longing and lost illusions for which Ferry is rightly revered: ‘Slave to Love’, ‘Mother of Pearl’, ‘More Than This’. As he writes in his preface, “The low points in life so often produce the most keenly felt and best-loved songs.” And, it might be added, some of the best poetry”.

Lyrics will be available from 5 May 2022. The first Roxy Music album was released 16 June 1972.

Bryan Ferry Lyrics

