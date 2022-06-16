 Buddy Guy To Perform Farewell Dates In Australia For Bluesfest - Noise11.com
Buddy Guy photo by Ros O'Gorman

Buddy Guy photo by Ros O'Gorman

Buddy Guy To Perform Farewell Dates In Australia For Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on June 16, 2022

in News

Buddy Guy will perform his last shows in Australia in April 2023.

Bluesfest Touring have announced dates for Melbourne and Sydney so you can be sure a Bluesfest performance or two will be on the cards as well. Bluesfest in 2023 with be over the Easter long weekend of 9 April. The Melbourne date is 10 April and the Sydney date is 12 April.

Blues legend Buddy Guy will be 86 years old when he tours Australia so when they call the tour ‘Damn Right Farewell’, it is probably damn right.

Buddy Guy released his first single ‘Sit and Cry (The Blues) in 1958.

Prior to the pandemic, Buddy Guy was still performing over 130 shows a year in 2019.

The Grammy Award winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee last performed at Bluesfest in 2017. He has also played at Bluesfest, Byron Bay in 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2006, 2002 and 2001.

Buddy Guy ‘Damn Right Farewell’ 2023 tour dates

Monday, 10th of April 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday, 12th of April 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

