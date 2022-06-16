Buddy Guy To Perform Farewell Dates In Australia For Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Buddy Guy will perform his last shows in Australia in April 2023.

Bluesfest Touring have announced dates for Melbourne and Sydney so you can be sure a Bluesfest performance or two will be on the cards as well. Bluesfest in 2023 with be over the Easter long weekend of 9 April. The Melbourne date is 10 April and the Sydney date is 12 April.

Blues legend Buddy Guy will be 86 years old when he tours Australia so when they call the tour ‘Damn Right Farewell’, it is probably damn right.

Buddy Guy released his first single ‘Sit and Cry (The Blues) in 1958.

Prior to the pandemic, Buddy Guy was still performing over 130 shows a year in 2019.

The Grammy Award winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee last performed at Bluesfest in 2017. He has also played at Bluesfest, Byron Bay in 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2006, 2002 and 2001.

Buddy Guy ‘Damn Right Farewell’ 2023 tour dates

Monday, 10th of April 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, 12th of April 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

