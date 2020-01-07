 Cardi B Says She's Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Welcomes Her - Noise11.com
Cardi B Says She’s Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Welcomes Her

by Tim Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News

Cardi B has suggested she will apply for Nigerian citizenship in response to the Donald Trump-ordered attack on Iranian General Qassem Suleimani.

B said in a tweet that the assassination was the “dumbest move Trump did till date”, before adding “I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

In response, former politician and chairperson of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted “We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.”

The original tweet did appear to be an off-the-cuff remark, but there is a program in Nigeria that encourages people of African heritage to return to the continent to settle and invest, and it appears Cardi B would be eligible for this program.

Cardi B is rumoured to be working on a new album, though no details have surfaced as of yet.

