Cardi B Says She’s Applying For Nigerian Citizenship, Nigerian Government Welcomes Her

Cardi B has suggested she will apply for Nigerian citizenship in response to the Donald Trump-ordered attack on Iranian General Qassem Suleimani.
B said in a tweet that the assassination was the “dumbest move Trump did till date”, before adding “I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”
Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020
In response, former politician and chairperson of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted “We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.”
@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020
The original tweet did appear to be an off-the-cuff remark, but there is a program in Nigeria that encourages people of African heritage to return to the continent to settle and invest, and it appears Cardi B would be eligible for this program.
Cardi B is rumoured to be working on a new album, though no details have surfaced as of yet.
