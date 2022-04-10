Carrie Underwood In Tears After Fans Honor Her Late Dog - Noise11.com

Carrie Underwood “immediately started crying” after she learned fans raised money in honour of her late dog.

Carrie took to Instagram earlier the month to announce that her “sweet” pet Ace had passed away.

On Saturday, moderators of a fan account revealed they had raised over $4,000 (£3,000) to donate to the C.A.T.S. Foundation in Ace’s honour.

Carrie founded the C.A.T.S. Foundation in 2009 to serve her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, with the organisation leaders promoting “the importance of spay and neutering, pet adoption, and general pet welfare”.

In response to the donation message, Carrie shared, “When I read this, I immediately started crying… Thank you on behalf of Ace and all the little furry babies that you are helping!”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

