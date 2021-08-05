Charlie Watts To Sit Out The Rolling Stones Tour - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones legendary drummer Charlie Watts looks like he won’t be participating in the upcoming North American tour.

UPDATE:

Ron Wood confirms Charlie Watts is not on the upcoming Stones tour

I will miss Charlie on our upcoming tour, but he told me the show must go on! I’m really looking forward to Charlie getting back on stage with us as soon as he’s fully recovered. A huge thank you to the band’s old friend Steve Jordan for rockin’ on in Charlie’s place, and on his drum seat for the Autumn tour.

And Mick has now said:

We really look forward to welcoming Charlie back as soon as he is fully recovered.

Thank you to our friend Steve Jordan for stepping in, so we can still play all the shows for you this fall.

Various reports out of the US are talking about a Charlie no-show for the tour. Charlie has recently undergone “a procedure” and will not be well enough for the tour.

Peter Frampton tweeted today:

Sending all love and strength to #CharlieWatts. He’s recovering from emergency surgery but doing fine. He will not be playing on the Stones upcoming tour.

Sending all love and strength to #CharlieWatts. He’s recovering from emergency surgery but doing fine. He will not be playing on the Stones upcoming tour. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 5, 2021

Watts turned 80 in June. While the operation was a success, Charlie’s doctor wants him to talk time off to recuperate.

Steve Jordan, who has been a member of Keith Richards’ solo band the X-Pensive Winos, will fill in for Watts.

2021 TOUR DATES

Sep 26 – The Dome – ST. LOUIS, MO

Sep 30 – Bank of America Stadium – CHARLOTTE, NC

Oct 04 – Heinz Field – PITTSBURGH, PA

Oct 09 – Nissan Stadium – NASHVILLE, TN

Oct 13 – New Orleans Jazz Fest – *NEW ORLEANS, LA

Oct 17 – SoFi Stadium – *LOS ANGELES, CA

Oct 24 – U.S. Bank Stadium – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Oct 29 – Raymond James Stadium – TAMPA, FL

Nov 02 – Cotton Bowl – DALLAS, TX

Nov 06 – Allegiant Stadium – *LAS VEGAS, NV

Nov 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ATLANTA, GA

Nov 15 – Ford Field – DETROIT, MI

Nov 20 – Circuit of The Americas – AUSTIN, TX

*New Dates

