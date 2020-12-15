Check Out Dave Grohl Performing Bob Dylan's 'Rainy Day Women 12 & 35' - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have been dishing up a Hannakah feast this week. The latest instalment is their version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women 12 & 35’.

‘Rainy Day Women 12 & 35’ debuted on Dylan’s 7th album ‘Blonde On Blonde’, released in 1966. ‘Just Like A Woman’ was from the same album.

Grohl, is well, Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters and Nirvana. Kurstin is the songwriter and producer who wrote Adele’s ‘Hello’ and produced Paul McCartney’s ‘Egypt Station’ album.

For Grohl and Kurstin it has been a week that started with a cover of Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage.

They have also reinvented Drake, Mountain and Peaches.

