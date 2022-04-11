Check Out The Crowd At Sounds By The River - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Mannum South Australia event Sounds By The River drew an incredible crowd over the weekend with perfect weather and another beautifully orchestrated production from Regional Touring.

Check out the line-up 84 kilometres from Adelaide. Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Red Hot Summer has had a few diversions with the Sandalford Wines, Bella Vista Farm and Kiama Showground events postponed to October but the Gold Coast event is good to go.

Red Hot Summer reconvenes with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera on Saturday 23 April.

The Gold Coast and Bribie Island shows are both sell-outs. Tickets are still available for the Noosa and Cairns shows in May.

