 One Electric Day 2026 Brings Jimmy Barnes, The Living End And Ian Moss To Werribee - Noise11 Music News
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Bendigo April 27 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Bendigo April 27 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

One Electric Day 2026 Brings Jimmy Barnes, The Living End And Ian Moss To Werribee

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2026

in Live,News

Jimmy Barnes will headline the 2026 One Electric Day festival at Werribee Park, joined by The Living End, Ian Moss, Baby Animals, Chocolate Starfish and Bachelor Girl when the event returns to Victoria this November.

by Paul Cashmere

One Electric Day has confirmed its return to Werribee Park for 2026, with Jimmy Barnes leading a line-up of established Australian rock acts for the one-day outdoor event on Saturday, 21 November. The festival will also feature performances from The Living End, Ian Moss, Baby Animals, Chocolate Starfish and Bachelor Girl, continuing the event’s focus on showcasing well known Australian artists in a single day format ahead of the summer concert season.

The announcement places one of Australia’s most successful live performers at the top of the bill. Barnes has remained one of the country’s biggest concert attractions for more than four decades through his solo career and his work with Cold Chisel, while the supporting line-up spans multiple generations of Australian rock and pop. Together, the artists represent several decades of Australian chart success, making the event one of the more significant locally focused outdoor concert announcements for late 2026.

Barnes continues to balance recording, touring and publishing. His most recent studio album, Defiant, reached No. 1 in Australia in June 2025, extending a chart record that has seen him accumulate 22 Australian No. 1 albums across his solo career and releases with Cold Chisel. During the past two years he has also celebrated the 40th anniversary of For The Working Class Man through a documentary, special vinyl editions and a series of outdoor performances. Beyond music, Barnes has become one of Australia’s most successful music authors, with bestselling memoirs Working Class Boy and Working Class Man, followed by Killing Time, Highways And Byways, children’s books and two cookbooks written with his wife Jane.

The Living End return to the festival circuit following the release of I Only Trust Rock N Roll, the Melbourne band’s first studio album in eight years. Formed in 1994, the trio of Chris Cheney, Scott Owen and Andy Strachan remain one of Australia’s longest running rock acts, having built their reputation through albums including their self-titled debut and live performances that have consistently made them festival favourites.

Ian Moss also joins the bill following another busy period of touring. As both a founding member of Cold Chisel and an acclaimed solo artist, Moss has maintained a career spanning more than 40 years, recognised equally for his distinctive guitar playing and vocal performances. His inclusion adds another connection to the Cold Chisel legacy alongside Barnes.

Baby Animals continue to celebrate the enduring impact of their self-titled debut album, now more than three decades after its original release. The record spent six weeks at No. 1 in Australia, achieved eight-times platinum certification and produced enduring Australian rock singles including “Rush You”, “Early Warning”, “Painless” and “One Word”. Led by Suze DeMarchi, the band remains a regular presence on Australian touring schedules.

Chocolate Starfish will also appear at Werribee Park, bringing a catalogue that includes “Mountain” and their well known interpretation of “You’re So Vain”. The Melbourne band has built a reputation through energetic live performances and remains a familiar name on Australian festival line-ups.

Completing the announced artists are Bachelor Girl. Tania Doko and James Roche first achieved national success during the late 1990s with “Buses And Trains”, which won APRA Song of the Year in 1999 and became one of Australian radio’s most enduring local compositions. Their debut album Waiting For The Day achieved double platinum status and produced multiple hit singles including “Treat Me Good” and “Permission To Shine”. After reuniting in 2016, the duo has continued touring while releasing new music.

One Electric Day has established itself as a showcase for Australian heritage acts and artists whose catalogues continue to attract multi-generational audiences. The 2026 edition follows that formula by bringing together performers whose combined careers stretch from the 1970s through to more recent releases, reflecting the continued demand for locally focused concert events featuring established names.

Tickets will first be available through a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, 4 August, before general public sales commence the following day.

One Electric Day 2026

Saturday 21 November, Werribee, Werribee Park

Ticket Details

One Electric Day pre-sale: Tuesday 4 August, 10.00am to 11.59pm (local time)

General public on sale: Wednesday 5 August, 10.00am (local time)

Tickets available via Ticketmaster.

One Electric Day 2026 One Electric Day 2026

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