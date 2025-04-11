 Baby Animals Cover The Motörhead Classic ‘Ace of Spades’ With Chris Cheney - Noise11.com

Baby Animals 2024

Baby Animals Cover The Motörhead Classic ‘Ace of Spades’ With Chris Cheney

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

Baby Animals have recruited Chris Cheney of The Living End for a ball-tearing version of Motörhead’s metal classic ‘Ace of Spades’.

The band said, “we were thinking about doing a cover for the new album and were going back & forth for ages. Then when Ricki Rae was on tour with The Living End (doing FOH sound), he asked the boys if Baby Animals were to do a cover, what would you suggest. Chris Cheney said he’d love to hear us do Ace of Spades. We started to imagine how we could make it work for us, so we took it as a challenge and dragged Chris in as well – as it was his idea in the first place. And here we are!”

Baby Animals have rarely released new music since the last album ‘This Is Not The End’ in 2013. There were three new recordings, ‘Tonight’, ‘How Do I Make You’ and ‘The Long Goodbye’ on the 2019 Greatest Hits album. There was also their cover of The Angels ‘Marseilles’ in 2019.

Motörhead ‘Ace of Spades’ was released in 1980. The song was recording with just three people, Lemmy on bass and vocals, ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke on guitar and ‘Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor on drums.

