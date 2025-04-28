 Chris Cheney Joins Baby Animals For Motorhead Classic At Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com
Chris Cheney Joins Baby Animals For Motorhead Classic At Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2025

Baby Animals new single, their cover of Motorhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’, had its volume turned up to 11 when Chris Cheney of The Living End joined the band to perform the song as the last one of the Red Hot Summer set in Bendigo on Saturday.

Chris joined Baby Animals in the studio recently to record the new version of the Motorhead metal classic. It was Cheney who suggested the cover. “Baby Animals recently said, “Chris Cheney said he’d love to hear us do Ace of Spades. We started to imagine how we could make it work for us, so we took it as a challenge and dragged Chris in as well – as it was his idea in the first place. And here we are!”

Baby Animals are touring on Red Hot Summer with The Living End, ZZ Top, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca.

Baby Animals setlist 26 April 2025, Bendigo, Red Hot Summer

Early Warning (from Baby Animals, 1991)
One Too Many (from Baby Animals, 1991)
Painless (from Baby Animals, 1991)
Break My Heart (from Baby Animals, 1991)
One Word (from Baby Animals, 1991)
Backbone (from Shaved and Dangerous, 1993)
Waste of Time (from Baby Animals, 1991)
Rush You (from Baby Animals, 1991)
Ain’t Gonna Get (from Baby Animals, 1991)
Ace of Spades (with Chris Cheney) (Motorhead cover)

For Red Hot Summer, ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca will perform on:

26 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse
27 April, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
3 May, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
4 May, Wollongong, Stuart Park
10 and 11 May, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

