Christopher Cross Confirms He Has COVID-19

Christopher Cross has confirmed he has COVID-19, calling it “the worst illness I have ever had”.

Cross has confirmed his positive diagnosis to COVID-19 on the same day Pink announced that she and her son were also tested positive.

Earlier this week, the music world lost Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and jazz great Ellis Marsalis. Songwriting legend John Prine also tested positive.

Christopher Cross announced:

Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had. For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a “hoax” or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world. PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of this virus by: 1) staying home- the only way we can stop the spread right now is by self-quarantine 2) washing your hands as many times a day as you can and don’t touch your face and 3) follow the SCIENCE. Importantly, please read the guidelines posted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to educate yourself on the facts and protect your loved ones: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Last but never least: wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19.

Love, Christopher