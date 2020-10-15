Cold Chisel To Release Fifth Live Archive Album - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s fifth live archive release was captured on 29 February 1980, just three days before the band began the recording for the now iconic ‘East’ album.

‘The Live Tapes – Vol 5 – Live At The Bondi Lifesaver’ features rare Chisel including the never before released cover of The Yardbirds ‘The Nazz Are Blue’.

Jimmy Barnes said, “In 1980, we were fighting fit and hungry, playing every show like it was our last – and often it almost was. We were still playing pubs, with the audience spilling onto the stage and the band spilling into the audience. I was living just around the corner from the Lifesaver – and probably half the audience ended-up back at mine.“

“I can’t believe Steve and Phil’s playing” says guitarist Ian Moss about bass player Phil Small and their late drummer Steve Prestwich. “They set the whole tone here – we’re just trying to keep up. Jimmy is also in incredible form, wailing and nailing everything.“

‘The Live Tapes – Vol 5 – Live At The Bondi Lifesaver’ will be released on 11 December, 2020.

TRACKLISTING



1. Juliet

2. Tomorrow

3. The Dummy

4. Shakin’ All Over

5. Breakfast At Sweethearts

6. My Turn To Cry

7. Best Kept Lies

8. Standing On The Outside

9. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

10. Star Hotel

11. Merry-Go-Round

12. Four Walls

13. One Long Day

14. Shipping Steel

15. Khe Sanh

16. The Door

17. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)

18. Georgia

19. Choirgirl

20. Ita

21. I’m Gonna Roll Ya

22. Rosaline

23. The Nazz Are Blue

24. Wild Thing

