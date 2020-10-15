 Cold Chisel To Release Fifth Live Archive Album - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel The Live Tapes – Vol 5 – Live At The Bondi Lifesaver’

Cold Chisel To Release Fifth Live Archive Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2020

in News

Cold Chisel’s fifth live archive release was captured on 29 February 1980, just three days before the band began the recording for the now iconic ‘East’ album.

‘The Live Tapes – Vol 5 – Live At The Bondi Lifesaver’ features rare Chisel including the never before released cover of The Yardbirds ‘The Nazz Are Blue’.

Jimmy Barnes said, “In 1980, we were fighting fit and hungry, playing every show like it was our last – and often it almost was. We were still playing pubs, with the audience spilling onto the stage and the band spilling into the audience. I was living just around the corner from the Lifesaver – and probably half the audience ended-up back at mine.

I can’t believe Steve and Phil’s playing” says guitarist Ian Moss about bass player Phil Small and their late drummer Steve Prestwich. “They set the whole tone here – we’re just trying to keep up. Jimmy is also in incredible form, wailing and nailing everything.

‘The Live Tapes – Vol 5 – Live At The Bondi Lifesaver’ will be released on 11 December, 2020.

TRACKLISTING
 
1. Juliet
2. Tomorrow
3. The Dummy
4. Shakin’ All Over
5. Breakfast At Sweethearts
6. My Turn To Cry
7. Best Kept Lies
8. Standing On The Outside
9. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
10. Star Hotel
11. Merry-Go-Round
12. Four Walls
13. One Long Day
14. Shipping Steel
15. Khe Sanh
16. The Door
17. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)
18. Georgia
19. Choirgirl
20. Ita
21. I’m Gonna Roll Ya
22. Rosaline
23. The Nazz Are Blue
24. Wild Thing

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Has The Number One Book In Australia

Jimmy Barnes has delivered his third best-seller with ‘Killing Time’.

3 hours ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Apologises Over Van Halen Comment

David Crosby forgot Eddie Van Halen had died when he responded to a fan's tweet about the guitar great and sparked a storm of protest Van Halen's fans.

20 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Tik Tok
Stevie Nicks Joins The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge

Stevie Nicks has joined fellow Fleetwood Mac pal Mick Fleetwood by creating a Tik Tok video featuring their classic ‘Dreams’.

24 hours ago
The Kinks Lola Verses Powerman
The Kinks ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ Part 1’ Turns 50

The next reissue for The Kinks is ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the release.

1 day ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Ex-Wife Renate Settle Legal Issues

Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have resolved a legal dispute triggered by the rocker's autobiography and the Rocketman biopic.

1 day ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Releases Two New Songs

Stevie Wonder has released two new songs, his first new songs since 2016.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Plans 2022 Tour

Ozzy Osbourne is set to finally hit the road for his No More Tours II stint after his health issues and the coronavirus caused delays.

2 days ago