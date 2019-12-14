Cold Chisel Blood Moon Is No 1 38 Years After Swingshift In 1981

Cold Chisel ‘Blood Moon’ is Australia’s number one album this week and that comes 38 years after Chisel first topped the chart with ‘Swingshift’ in 1981.

We are really excited by Blood Moon hitting # 1 on the @ARIA_official chart – an incredible 21 years after our last one. We never take anything for granted, so huge thanks to our loyal army of fans who have helped make this happen. pic.twitter.com/tQbX7qvqEA — Cold Chisel (@coldchisel) December 14, 2019

Cold Chisel’s last number one album was ‘The Last Wave Of Summer’ in 1998.

“We are really excited by Blood Moon hitting # 1 on the ARIA chart – an incredible 21 years after our last one,” says Jimmy Barnes. “We never take anything for granted, so huge thanks to our loyal army of fans who have helped make this happen. We love Blood Moon– it’s our best collection of songs since the ‘80s.”

After ‘Swingshift’ and before ‘The Last Wave Of Summer’ Cold Chisel also had number one albums with ‘Circus Animals’ (1982) and ‘Twentieth Century’ (1984).

Cold Chisel albums by number are:

Cold Chisel (no 31, 1978)

Breakfast At Sweethearts (no 4, 1979)

East (no 2, 1980)

Swingshift (no 1, 1981)

Circus Animals (no 1, 1982)

Twentieth Century (no 1, 1984)

The Barking Spiders Live (no 14, 1984)

Radio Songs (no 3, 1985)

Razor Songs (no 11, 1988)

Chisel (no 3, 1991)

Last Stand (no 6, 1992)

Teenage Love (no 7, 1994)

The Last Wave Of Summer (no 1, 1998)

Chisel (double) (no 20, 2001)

Ringside (no 30, 2003)

The Best of Cold Chisel All For You (no 2, 2011)

No Plans (no 2, 2012)

The Perfect Crime (no 2, 2015)

In addition to Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes has had 16 solo number one albums.

Bodyswerve (1984)

For The Working Class Man (1985)

Freight Train Heart (1987)

Barnestorming (1988)

Two Fires (1990)

Soul Deep (1991)

Double Happiness (2005)

The Rhythm and the Blues (2009)

30:30 Hindsight (2014)

Soul Searchin’ (2016)

My Criminal Record (2019)

COLD CHISEL BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020

Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA

‘BEST OF THE WEST’

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve

and The Southern River Band

Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Barnard Park, Busselton WA

‘BEST OF THE WEST’

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve

and The Southern River Band

Saturday, 4 January 2020

Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA

With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators

and Tim Prestwich Band

Tuesday, 7 January 2020

All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Friday, 10 January 2020

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators

Saturday, 11 January 2020

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Saturday, 18 January 2020

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Sunday, 19 January 2020

Scully Park, Tamworth NSW

‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’

With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley

and Charlie Collins

Friday, 24 January 2020

Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW

With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Saturday, 25 January 2020

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty

Thursday, 30 January 2020

Stage 88, Canberra ACT

With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt

Saturday, 1 February 2020

Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

Wednesday, 5 February 2020

Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ

With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and introducing Sit Down in Front

Saturday, 8 February 2020

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

