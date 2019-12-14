Cold Chisel Blood Moon Is No 1 38 Years After Swingshift In 1981

Cold Chisel ‘Blood Moon’ is Australia’s number one album this week and that comes 38 years after Chisel first topped the chart with ‘Swingshift’ in 1981.
Cold Chisel’s last number one album was ‘The Last Wave Of Summer’ in 1998.
“We are really excited by Blood Moon hitting # 1 on the ARIA chart – an incredible 21 years after our last one,” says Jimmy Barnes. “We never take anything for granted, so huge thanks to our loyal army of fans who have helped make this happen. We love Blood Moon– it’s our best collection of songs since the ‘80s.”
After ‘Swingshift’ and before ‘The Last Wave Of Summer’ Cold Chisel also had number one albums with ‘Circus Animals’ (1982) and ‘Twentieth Century’ (1984).
Cold Chisel albums by number are:
Cold Chisel (no 31, 1978)
Breakfast At Sweethearts (no 4, 1979)
East (no 2, 1980)
Swingshift (no 1, 1981)
Circus Animals (no 1, 1982)
Twentieth Century (no 1, 1984)
The Barking Spiders Live (no 14, 1984)
Radio Songs (no 3, 1985)
Razor Songs (no 11, 1988)
Chisel (no 3, 1991)
Last Stand (no 6, 1992)
Teenage Love (no 7, 1994)
The Last Wave Of Summer (no 1, 1998)
Chisel (double) (no 20, 2001)
Ringside (no 30, 2003)
The Best of Cold Chisel All For You (no 2, 2011)
No Plans (no 2, 2012)
The Perfect Crime (no 2, 2015)
In addition to Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes has had 16 solo number one albums.
Bodyswerve (1984)
For The Working Class Man (1985)
Freight Train Heart (1987)
Barnestorming (1988)
Two Fires (1990)
Soul Deep (1991)
Double Happiness (2005)
The Rhythm and the Blues (2009)
30:30 Hindsight (2014)
Soul Searchin’ (2016)
My Criminal Record (2019)
COLD CHISEL BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020
Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA
‘BEST OF THE WEST’
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Barnard Park, Busselton WA
‘BEST OF THE WEST’
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Saturday, 4 January 2020
Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA
With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators
and Tim Prestwich Band
Tuesday, 7 January 2020
All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Friday, 10 January 2020
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators
Saturday, 11 January 2020
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Saturday, 18 January 2020
Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Sunday, 19 January 2020
Scully Park, Tamworth NSW
‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’
With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley
and Charlie Collins
Friday, 24 January 2020
Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW
With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Saturday, 25 January 2020
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty
Thursday, 30 January 2020
Stage 88, Canberra ACT
With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt
Saturday, 1 February 2020
Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ
With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and introducing Sit Down in Front
Saturday, 8 February 2020
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
