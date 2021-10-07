Cold Chisel To Release Ringside of Vinyl - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s 2003 live album ‘Ringside’ will be released on vinyl for the first time.

‘Ringside’ was recorded over four nights in June 2003. Its collectibles for Chisel fans were Steve Prestwich’s previously unreleased ‘Lovelight’ and ‘All I Wanna Do’ and Don Walker’s ‘Fallen Angel’. It also had covers of Johnny Cash’s ‘Big River’, Julie London’s ‘Cry Me A River’ and Dragon’s ‘Sunshine’.

“We loved playing those shows,” says Jimmy Barnes. “I remember the band had a real swing about it. And it was great mixing up the set list, playing some obscure tracks and covers like ‘Big River’ and ‘Sunshine’.”

A CD/DVD edition will also feature new artwork. “When our management started digging into the archive for ‘Ringside’, they lucked upon a design that we did for these shows,” says Don Walker. “It was an image created by Carl Bellesini from Love Police and it captured the romance of the travelling tent boxing shows, back at the start of last century. It’s a different take on the original artwork, which is still represented on the vinyl release and was designed by the brilliant pop artist, Martin Sharp. This new and ‘lost’ artwork also caught the spirit of what we were attempting to do with the shows – and we all thought it would be good to switch it up.”

Ringside is released on the band’s own label via Universal Music on Friday, 12 November 2021.

VINYL TRACKLISTING

Side One

1. Home And Broken Hearted

2. The Things I Love In You

3. Rosaline

4. Breakfast At Sweethearts

5. Plaza

Side Two

6. My Baby

7. Houndog

8. Shipping Steel

9. The Last Wave Of Summer

Side Three

10. Pretty Little Thing

11. Forever Now

12. Khe Sanh

13. When The War Is Over

Side Four

14. Cry Me A River

15. Lovelight

16. All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)

17. F-111

18. Big River

19. Painted Doll

Side Five

20. You Got Nothing I Want

21. Rising Sun

22. Flame Trees

23. Bow River

Side Six

24. Water Into Wine

25. Sunshine

26. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)

27. All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)

DVD TRACKLISTING

1. Home And Broken Hearted

2. The Things I Love In You

3. Cheap Wine

4. Rosaline

5. Houndog

6. Plaza

7. Fallen Angel

8. The Last Wave Of Summer

9. Pretty Little Thing

10. Merry-Go-Round

11. Khe Sanh

12. Cry Me A River

13. Four Walls

14. All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)

15. When The War Is Over

16. My Baby

17. Big River

18. Saturday Night

19. You Got Nothing I Want

20. Rising Sun

21. Flame Trees

22. Bow River

23. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)

Bonus Tracks

24. Bal-A-Versailles

25. Lovelight

26. All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)

27. F-111

28. Way Down

29. This Big Old Car

2CD TRACKLISTING

Disc 1

1. Home And Broken Hearted

2. The Things I Love In You

3. Cheap Wine

4. Rosaline

5. Breakfast At Sweethearts

6. My Baby

7. Houndog

8. Plaza

9. Fallen Angel

10. Shipping Steel

11. The Last Wave Of Summer

12. Pretty Little Thing

13. Merry-Go-Round

14. Forever Now

15. Khe Sanh

Disc 2

1. Cry Me A River

2. Four Walls

3. Lovelight

4. When The War Is Over

5. All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)

6. Big River

7. Painted Doll

8. Saturday Night

9. You Got Nothing I Want

10. Rising Sun

11. Flame Trees

12. Bow River

13. Water Into Wine

14. F-111

15. Sunshine

16. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)

17. All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)

