Cold Chisel To Release Ringside of Vinyl - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel Ringside

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2021

in News

Cold Chisel’s 2003 live album ‘Ringside’ will be released on vinyl for the first time.

‘Ringside’ was recorded over four nights in June 2003. Its collectibles for Chisel fans were Steve Prestwich’s previously unreleased ‘Lovelight’ and ‘All I Wanna Do’ and Don Walker’s ‘Fallen Angel’. It also had covers of Johnny Cash’s ‘Big River’, Julie London’s ‘Cry Me A River’ and Dragon’s ‘Sunshine’.

“We loved playing those shows,” says Jimmy Barnes. “I remember the band had a real swing about it. And it was great mixing up the set list, playing some obscure tracks and covers like ‘Big River’ and ‘Sunshine’.”

A CD/DVD edition will also feature new artwork. “When our management started digging into the archive for ‘Ringside’, they lucked upon a design that we did for these shows,” says Don Walker. “It was an image created by Carl Bellesini from Love Police and it captured the romance of the travelling tent boxing shows, back at the start of last century. It’s a different take on the original artwork, which is still represented on the vinyl release and was designed by the brilliant pop artist, Martin Sharp. This new and ‘lost’ artwork also caught the spirit of what we were attempting to do with the shows – and we all thought it would be good to switch it up.”

Ringside is released on the band’s own label via Universal Music on Friday, 12 November 2021.

VINYL TRACKLISTING

Side One
1. Home And Broken Hearted
2. The Things I Love In You
3. Rosaline
4. Breakfast At Sweethearts
5. Plaza

Side Two
6. My Baby
7. Houndog
8. Shipping Steel
9. The Last Wave Of Summer

Side Three
10. Pretty Little Thing
11. Forever Now
12. Khe Sanh
13. When The War Is Over
Side Four
14. Cry Me A River
15. Lovelight
16. All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)
17. F-111
18. Big River
19. Painted Doll

Side Five
20. You Got Nothing I Want
21. Rising Sun
22. Flame Trees
23. Bow River

Side Six
24. Water Into Wine
25. Sunshine
26. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)
27. All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)

DVD TRACKLISTING

1. Home And Broken Hearted
2. The Things I Love In You
3. Cheap Wine
4. Rosaline
5. Houndog
6. Plaza
7. Fallen Angel
8. The Last Wave Of Summer
9. Pretty Little Thing
10. Merry-Go-Round
11. Khe Sanh
12. Cry Me A River
13. Four Walls
14. All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)
15. When The War Is Over
16. My Baby
17. Big River
18. Saturday Night
19. You Got Nothing I Want
20. Rising Sun
21. Flame Trees
22. Bow River
23. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)

Bonus Tracks
24. Bal-A-Versailles
25. Lovelight
26. All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)
27. F-111
28. Way Down
29. This Big Old Car

2CD TRACKLISTING

Disc 1
1. Home And Broken Hearted
2. The Things I Love In You
3. Cheap Wine
4. Rosaline
5. Breakfast At Sweethearts
6. My Baby
7. Houndog
8. Plaza
9. Fallen Angel
10. Shipping Steel
11. The Last Wave Of Summer
12. Pretty Little Thing
13. Merry-Go-Round
14. Forever Now
15. Khe Sanh

Disc 2
1. Cry Me A River
2. Four Walls
3. Lovelight
4. When The War Is Over
5. All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)
6. Big River
7. Painted Doll
8. Saturday Night
9. You Got Nothing I Want
10. Rising Sun
11. Flame Trees
12. Bow River
13. Water Into Wine
14. F-111
15. Sunshine
16. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)
17. All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)

