Congrats To Engelbert Humperdinck, Awarded His First Royal Honour, the MBE - Noise11.com

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has been awarded his first royal award ever with the Member of the British Services Award (MBE) declared in his name by the Royal Family for the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

The prestigious award comes at a bittersweet time for Engelbert and son, and my mate, Scott Dorsey who is still mourning the passing of EH’s wife and Scott’s mum Patricia this year after contracting Covid-19. Engelbert and Patricia were married for 57 years.

The MBE awards contributors to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.

Watch the Noise11 Engelbert Humperdinck interview.

Engelbert Humperdinck’s first hit was ‘Release Me’ in 1967. He reached no 1 UK, no 3 Australia and no 4 USA starting a sting of Top 40 hits and establishing Engelbert as one of the world’s biggest stars in the late 60s.

A decade later he was still having international hits with ‘After The Lovin’ still generating Top 40 chart positions worldwide.

